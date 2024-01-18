Anker’s 2023 X8 Pro smart vac up to $200 off starting from $350, or $450 with self-empty base

The official Anker Amazon storefront is now offering hundreds in savings on its 2023 model eufy Clean X8 Pro Robot Vacuum. You can score the vacuum on its own for $349.99 or with an included self-empty station for $449.99 shipped. Regularly $500 and $650 respectively, you’re looking at up to $200 in savings and the lowest prices we can find. Both deals are matching the price we tracked during the holiday season last year. If you’re looking for an upgrade or to bring home your first truly autonomous cleaning solution or 2024 so you can focus on what counts instead of cleaning the floors manually, today’s option delivers a more high-end and intelligent system without paying $1,000 or more. Head below for all of the details.

The robot vacuum itself provides twin turbine suction power (2x 4,000Pa) alongside an active detailing roller brush to make short work of pet hair and the like. Leveraging the brand’s AI.Map 2.0 tech as well as iPath Laser Navigation, it creates maps of your space “to track cleaning routes, avoid obstacles, and unlock a wider range of areas to clean.”

The model with the included self-empty station supports up to 45 days of dust and debris, emptying out the vacuum unit on its own for about a month and half before you need to get involved at all. It’s really more like 60 days for smaller households with no pets and closer to 30 days if you have two pets, according to Anker.

If a more basic robot cleaning solution will get the job done, scope out the eufy Clean L60 model instead. This one regularly fetches $280, but is now selling for $200 shipped on Amazon. It features 5,000Pa suction, similar iPath Laser Navigation tech, and more. Get a closer look right here.

Anker eufy Clean X8 Pro Robot Vacuum features:

Hair-Free Carpets: X8 Pro’s powerful 2× 4,000 Pa Twin-Turbine suction easily removes pet hair from deep within carpets, leaving them clean and hair-free.

Tangle-Free Roller Brush: Stop cleaning the roller brush manually. X8 Pro’s roller brush has a Pro-Detangle Comb that automatically removes entwined hair after every clean.

45 Days* Hands-Free Cleaning: X8 Pro’s dust bin is automatically emptied into the station’s 2.5L. Dust and debris is securely sealed inside and only needs replacing every 45 days.

iPath Laser Navigation: X8 Pro creates precise maps of your home to track cleaning routes, avoid obstacles, and unlock a wider range of areas to clean.

Customizable AI.Map 2.0: Customize your cleaning settings with features such as No-Go Zones, virtual boundaries, and more for a clean that’s tailored to your living space.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!