Arlo’s recently-released Video Doorbell 2K 2nd Gen falls to new all-time low of $90 (Save $40)

Reg. $130 $90
a close up of a speaker

Amazon is now offering the best price ever on the new Arlo Video Doorbell 2K 2nd Gen. This new release just launched last fall in October, and now it’s on sale for one of the first times at $89.99 shipped. This is $40 off the usual $130 price tag and beating previous discounts – like our last mention over Black Friday – by an extra $10. Head below for more.

The new Arlo Video Doorbell 2K is the brand’s second entry into the porch pirate protection realm and features a design that can run off its built-in battery or with your home’s existing doorbell wiring. It connects to your Wi-Fi to pair with both Alexa and Google Assistant, with a 2K sensor pairing with a 180-degree field of view for getting the whole porch in the shot. There’s also intelligent notifications for alerting you when someone is there as well as 2-way audio – both of which come packed into a weather-resistant design.

All of this week’s other best deals for your Alexa, Assistant, and even Siri setups are now live over in our smart home guide. There’s discounts on other security upgrades, as well as lights, sensors, and other ways to give your setup some love to start off the year.

Arlo Video Doorbell 2K 2nd Gen features:

This doorbell camera lets you zoom in to clearly see important details like eye color, license plates, and labels.​ Receive notifications from this wireless doorbell camera when motion is detected and watch live streaming video from your smartphone or tablet. See and speak to visitors with clear two-way audio, or respond with pre-recorded quick reply messages when you’re busy. Receive a video call when your video doorbell is pressed and never miss a visitor.​ See who’s at your door at night, even without a light.

