ESR’s MagSafe kickstand wallets now at just over $24 for a limited time via Amazon

After seeing some notable launch deals on its new MagSafe Samsung Galaxy S24 cases this morning, ESR’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its Magnetic Kickstand HaloLock Wallet for $24.28. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. This is part of Amazon’s Lightning deals today, so it will only be around for the rest of the day or until the discounted stock runs dry. Regularly closer to $30, and sometimes as much as $34, this is the lowest price we can find. It is also about $2 under the previous deal price we spotted at the top of the year. Head below for more details.

This MagSafe-compatible smartphone wallet provides enough storage for three individual cards, and there’s a clear window slot concealed within the fold to quickly flash your ID when needed as well. Alongside the magnetic wallet action, this one also doubles as a kickstand for your smartphone – “choose from portrait or landscape and any angle between 15 and 160 degrees to find the perfect position.”

As we mentioned above, we just featured deals on the brand’s new lineup of Galaxy S24 cases for folks looking to pickup Samsung’s latest handsets. Starting from just $18 Prime shipped, these already affordable solutions are now even more so at up to 35% off for pre-order week – some of them even provide MagSafe action. Check out the details right here.

ESR Magnetic Kickstand HaloLock Wallet features:

Stronger Magnetic Lock: powerful magnets are 70% stronger than the official magnetic wallet to ensure that your wallet stand stays securely attached

Adjustable Stand: choose from portrait or landscape and any angle between 15°and 160° to find the perfect position to watch your favorite shows, FaceTime friends or family, or browse the web

Smart Card Storage: 3 individual card slots give you quick and easy access to the card you need, when you need it; clear window makes flashing your ID quick and easy

Safe and Stylish: metallic mesh lining provides degauss protection for your cards to prevent demagnetization; high-quality vegan leather offers a classic look and premium feel

