ESR’s MagSafe Galaxy S24 cases release with launch deals from $18 (Up to 35% off)

We are now tracking some deals on the new ESR MagSafe Galaxy S24 cases. After featuring new collections from Moment, Spigen, OtterBox, and others in our roundup of the best Samsung Galaxy S24 cases, it is now time for some launch deals on the new ESR models. The brand is another one of those options that delivers solid case options without breaking the bank and this year it is bringing MagSafe action to Samsung users alongside some kickstand models and more starting from just $18 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Head below to scope out the deals. 

New ESR MagSafe Galaxy S24 cases

The links below will take you to the official Amazon listings with notable launch deals in tow after clipping the on-page coupons. Over on the official ESR site, you can also score 20% off the list prices using code AFFS24 at checkout. There is a slightly wider selection of colorways on the official site listings, but the prices aren’t quite as good when you factor in the shipping fees – you will receive free shipping when purchasing more than one case and hitting the $38 threshold though. 

ESR Galaxy S24 Ultra MagSafe Case from $18 (Reg. $26)

  • Stronger Magnetic Lock: powerful built-in magnets with 1,500 g of holding force enable faster, easier place-and-go wireless charging with a secure lock on MagSafe accessories
  • Compatibility: only for Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Military-Grade Drop Protection: rigorously tested to ensure total protection on all sides, with specially designed Air Guard corners that absorb shock so your phone doesn’t have to

ESR Galaxy S24 Ultra Kickstand MagSafe Case $22.50 (Reg. $35)

  • Compatibility: only for Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra; this Galaxy S24 Ultra case fully supports wireless charging
  • 3 Stand Modes: enjoy a more comfortable hands-free viewing angle via 3 stable stand modes and FaceTime family in portrait or catch up on your favorite shows in landscape
  • Stronger Magnetic Lock: powerful built-in magnets with 1,500 g of holding force enable faster, easier place-and-go wireless charging and a secure lock on any MagSafe accessory

ESR Galaxy S24 Boost Kickstand Case $18 (Reg. $22+)

  • 3 Stand Modes: go hands-free and enjoy a more comfortable viewing angle by choosing between 3 stable stand modes to FaceTime family in portrait or catch up on your favorite shows in landscape
  • Highly Adjustable Kickstand: patented design gives you the freedom to choose any angle up to 60 degrees while the durable hinge is lab-tested to stay strong for over 3,000 uses
  • Military-Grade Protection: shock-absorbing Air Guard corners, raised screen edges, and Camera Guard mean this Galaxy S24 Ultra case provides test-certified protection from drops, bumps, and scratches

More of the latest new Samsung Galaxy S24 case collections:

