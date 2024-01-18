iRobot’s Roomba j5 robot vacuum and mop returns to $299 low, other models up to 45% off

Amazon is offering the iRobot Roomba j5 Robot Vacuum with optional mopping for $299 shipped. Down from $600, this model saw five major discounts over 2023, particularly during short-lived events like October’s Prime Deal days and extended sales from Black Friday to Christmas. Today’s deal comes in as a $301 markdown off the going rate and returns costs back to the all-time lowest price we have tracked, matching the best holiday sales.

Equipped with an advanced four-stage cleaning system, which combines an edge-sweeping brush, dual multi-surface rubber brushes, power-lifting suction, and optional mopping capabilities, this robot vacuum covers all your floors with specific attention. Thanks to its Precision Vision Navigation, it is able to steer clear of obstacles – especially pet waste – while its dirt-detecting technology activates cleaning functions upon sensing any messes. It can differentiate between hard floors and carpets so you won’t suffer mix-ups, creating smart maps as it goes, and you’ll have full control of its settings and routines via the app or your virtual assistant.

iRobot Roomba Combo j5 Robot Vacuum features:

THE SAME POWERFUL VACUUM TECHNOLOGY AS ROOMBA j7 VACUUM, NOW WITH A MOP. Converting our most popular Roomba j7 vacuum to a vacuum & mop solution with the simple switch of a bin. Spend less time worrying about your floor and more time in control of the clean you want. The innovative thinking you’ve come to expect from iRobot now gives you double the clean with one machine.​

POWERFUL PERFORMANCE. POWERFUL PICKUP. Experience a comprehensive clean with the powerful 4-Stage Cleaning System that pulls in dirt, debris, and pet hair from wherever it hides.​

FOCUSES ON THE DIRT. Proprietary Dirt Detect Technology allows the Roomba Combo j5 robot to detect dirtier areas of your home and clean them more thoroughly when the Vacuum Bin is installed.

KNOWS WHAT TO CLEAN AND WHAT TO AVOID. It knows to avoid objects like cords, backpacks, pet toys, pet bowls, kitty litter boxes, clothes, towels, pet waste, socks, shoes—even cats and dogs. It’s simply worry-free cleaning.​ ​​

PET MESSES HAPPEN. P.O.O.P. (Pet Owner Official Promise)* means your Roomba Combo j5 robot vacuum and mop will steer clear of your pet’s waste. If it doesn’t, we’ll replace your robot for free.​ *Additional terms and conditions apply – see iRobot website for full details.​

VACUUM WHEN YOU WANT, MOP WHEN YOU WANT. Just use the added Roomba Combo Bin and your robot vacuum instantly transforms into a robot vacuum & mop leaving your hard floors shiny and dust-free. ​

GOES WHERE YOU WANT, SKIPS WHERE YOU DON’T. Use the iRobot Home App to create No Mop Zones and when the mop bin is in use, the Roomba Combo j5+ will avoid mopping your carpets keeping them dry.​

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!