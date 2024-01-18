lululemon offers its weekly specials from $10 shipped: Outerwear, leggings, t-shirts, more

Ali Smith -
FashionLululemon
from $10 + free shipping

For a limited time only, lululemon offers new weekly specials with deals from $10 shipped. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. A highlight from this sale is the Shift Stitch Hoodie that’s currently marked down to $79 and originally sold for $118. This hoodie can pair easily with jeans, joggers, khaki pants, and more. The waffle knit material is infused with stretch for full range of motion and it has a sweat-wicking fabric that has anti-odor properties to keep you feeling fresh throughout the day. This is also a great piece to be layered under vests or jackets alike. Find even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Lululemon

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Today’s Xbox Developer Direct showcase starts soo...
This Lamicall MagSafe iPhone 15 case is now back to its...
First deal of the year knocks Samsung’s 200MB/s 5...
Govee’s 3L smart Wi-Fi humidifier offers auto-hum...
DJI’s Mini 2 SE quadcopter folds to fit in the pa...
ESR’s MagSafe kickstand wallets now at just over ...
L’Oréal’s new AirLight Pro isn’t your averag...
Anker’s H30i wireless headphones with 70-hour bat...
Load more...
Show More Comments