Ninja’s 11-in-1 Foodi convection oven reaches up to 500 degrees for $170 low (Reg. $290)

Best Buy is offering the Ninja FT301 Foodi 11-in-1 Convection Toaster Oven for $169.99 shipped. Down from its usual $290 price tag, today’s deal comes in as a 41% markdown off the going rate, giving you $120 in savings and dropping costs down among some of the lowest we have seen for this appliance. On Amazon, a refurbished model can be found going for $150 currently, making this deal especially good as just $20 more gets you a brand new model that’s ready-to-go fresh out the box. With this powerful 1,800W oven, you’ll receive 11 functions in one, allowing you to cover air frying, sear crisping, rapid baking, frozen pizzas, fresh pizzas, griddling, air roasting, more traditional baking, broiling, plus settings for bagels, and toasting. It can reach up to 500-degree temperatures for whatever recipe your itching to try out, utilizing cyclonic air alongside a directly heated sear plate to allow for fast cooking and restaurant-worthy results.

If you’re one to need multiple ovens for multiple dishes that are cooked in different ways at different temperatures, Best Buy is also offering the Ninja 12-in-1 Smart Double Oven for $280, down from $350. The top rapid oven is best for quick snacks, sides, and sheet pan meals while the bottom convection and air-fryer oven handles all your larger entrees. You’ll also be able to sync the two ovens to finish cooking your courses at the same time thanks to its Smart Finish technology.

And if you’re looking for new handy gadgets to add to your kitchen arsenal, check out our recent coverage of the NutriChef Vertical Rotisserie Oven Roaster, a 700W vertical oven that is designed for kebobs, shawarma, and rotisserie recipes. Gravity works to reduce the excess fat from whatever food you place inside for healthier meals, with a drip tray to catch it all so you don’t have to continuously clean up messes.

Ninja FT301 Foodi 11-in-1 Convection Oven features:

The Ninja Foodi Dual Heat Air Fry Oven gives you versatility in the kitchen with 11-in-1 functionality from Air Fry and Sear Crisp to Rapid Bake and Toast. With Dual Heat Technology, unlock up to 500°F cyclonic air and a directly heated SearPlate, which allow for fast cooking and restaurant-worthy results. Cook up your favorites and then flip the oven up and away to reclaim your counter space.

