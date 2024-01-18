Snow Joe’s 24V 11-inch cordless electric snow shovel moves up to 1,620 pounds for $140

Amazon is offering the Snow Joe 24V 11-Inch 5.0Ah Cordless Electric Snow Shovel for $139.56 shipped. Down from its usual $200 price tag, we’ve seen this device go for as low as $108 in 2023, with a more average range between $130 and $140 for many of the past months. Today’s deal comes in as a 30% markdown off the going rate, giving you $60 in savings and dropping costs down to the fourth-lowest price that we have tracked.

Equipped with a 24V 5.0Ah battery and a 400W motor, this snow shovel can move up to 1,620 pounds of snow on a single charge and is among the more manageable sizes compared to standard snow blowers. Its two-blade, high-impact paddle auger is able to cut a 11-inch by 7-inch path, throwing the cleared snow up to 12 feet out of the way. It only weighs 11.7 pounds with an ergonomic design for better comfort and easier control during those colder-weighted days, allowing you to finish the task at hand without worrying about fatigue.

Best Buy is still offering the far larger Greenworks 80V 22-inch Cordless Electric Snow Blower with a 4Ah Battery for $500, down from $800. It is able to quickly clear a 22-inch path with a clearing depth of up to 10 inches. It features a 180-degree rotating chute that is able to discharge snow up to 20 feet, with an auger-assist system for heavier snow and ice that hasn’t been too tightly packed down. It also offers LED lights to provide better visibility, as well as 6-inch wheels for maneuverability, and it can be easily stored or transported thanks to its foldable design.

And if you’re in an environment that’s not receiving snow, or your preparing to jump back into outdoor work once spring rolls around, you’ll have everything you need to tackle yard duties with the Greenworks 40V 21-inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower, Leaf Blower/Vacuum, String Trimmer, Hedge Trimmer, and Chainsaw Combo Kit that also comes with 5.0Ah and 2.0Ah batteries and dual chargers, currently discounted from $1,100 to $740.

Snow Joe 24V 11-Inch Cordless Electric Snow Shovel features:

[DURABLE]: 2-blade high-impact, low-temperature paddle auger throws snow up to 20 feet and cuts a 11 in. X 7 in. Path

[POWERFUL]: 400 W motor moves up to 1,620 lbs. of snow per charge

[ERGONOMIC]: Lightweight design (Only 11.7 lbs.) with adjustable back-saving handle

[IONMAX 24-VOLT BATTERY SYSTEM COMPATIBLE]: Includes 24V IONMAX 5.0-Ah rechargeable lithium-ion battery provides up to 22 minutes of whisper-quiet runtime

