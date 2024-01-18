Spigen’s powerful 120W 4-port USB-C Charging Station drops to $70 (Reg. $100), more

Alongside some ongoing deals you’ll find below, the official Spigen Amazon storefront is now offering its 120W ArcDock 4-Port USB-C Charging Station at $69.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $100, this is up to 30% off and the lowest price we can find. It has been hovering in the $80 to $95 range most recently, but today’s offer is bringing back down to the price we spotted ahead of the holidays last year. You’re looking at a powerful GaN III charger with a pair of USB-C ports and two USB-A outlets to support your entire kit. It “delivers 120W output, which is enough to charge two MacBook Pro 14-inch simultaneously.” It understands the type of gear connected to intelligently deliver “the optimized power the device requires” – when both USB-C ports are in use it delivers 60W on each. It ships with a nearly 5-foot power cord as well. Head below for more Spigen charger deals.

More Spigen wall charger deals:

For all of you Samsung Galaxy S24 adopters, Spigen just unleashed its new range of cases, spanning a series of different colors and styles with models starting from $17 Prime shipped. Scope out the details right here and be sure to check out our roundup of the best Samsung Galaxy S24 cases now available for purchase too.

Spigen 120W 4-Port USB-C Charging Station features:

Enormous 120W Output: Spigen’s advanced 3D PCB Technology allows ArcDock 39% smaller than a typical 100w charger. Small in size, but delivers 120W output, which is enough to charge 2 MacBook Pro 14-inch. simultaneously.

Industry-leading GaN III Tech: The upgraded technology, Gallium Nitride 3rd Generation makes ArcDock perform better. It minimizes the ripple noise while charging to protect possible damage for you and your device. Also, it dissipates less heat compared to other Non-GaN chargers.

Efficient Charging: Charge 4 Devices Simultaneously. Only single outlet is needed to charge 4 different devices at once. Single USB-C port outputs up to 100W and charges MacBook Pro 13-inch to 50% in less than an hour. Single USB-A port provides up to 18W quick charging for mobile phones. Simply refuel anything you have at once with one charger.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!