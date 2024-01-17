Spigen launches new lineup of Samsung Galaxy S24 cases from $17 Prime shipped

The new Spigen Galaxy S24 cases have arrived. With the official debut of Samsung’s new lineup of S24 Galaxy smartphones, Spigen has now unleashed its latest collection of affordable cases to safeguard your upcoming new handset. Spigen is a brand that has been supporting all of the major new smartphone releases from Apple, Samsung, and others for years now, offering up affordable covers in a range of styles, colors, and form-factors for folks that just don’t want to spend a fortune on a case. Having said that, they are also among the best brands in this category – its cases are (mostly) sold for under $25 (and, in some cases, much less) but still manage to hit above their pay grade, offering up economic choices that don’t feel like they come straight from the bargain bin. Head below to get a look at some of our favorite new Spigen Galaxy S24 cases.

New Spigen Galaxy S24 cases

The new Spigen Galaxy S24 cases, available for the S24 standard model, S24+, and the S24 Ultra, are now available for purchase via the brand’s official Amazon storefront. Pricing starts from $17 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25.

The Spigen cases once again landed atop our list of the best budget-friendly options in 2023, and for good reason. After getting a chance to test out a wide range of them several years in a row now, we can confidently say they are better than the price tags might suggest, and affordable enough to grab a couple for folks that like to switch it up. They are also a good option in the early days to keep your device scratch-free before you find your ideal cover as well.

Down below you’ll find a collection of some of our favorite models in the lineup, just about all of which are compatible with S Pen, wireless charging, and PowerShare tech too. Browse through everything on the official Spigen Amazon storefront right here.

Spigen Liquid Air $17

Galaxy S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra

Made from TPU for durability

Drop protection via Air Cushion Technology

Matte textured design for a non-slip grip

Raised edges for screen and camera protection

Compatible with S Pen, wireless charging, and PowerShare

Spigen Ultra Hybrid Zero One $20

Galaxy S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra

Made from a blend of PC and TPU for durability

Drop protection via Air Cushion Technology

High-quality and durable print via DDP

Raised edges for screen and camera protection

Compatible with S Pen, wireless charging, and PowerShare

Spigen Rugged Armor $17

Galaxy S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra

Made from TPU for durability

Carbon fiber accents for a sleek and modern look

Extra corner protection via bumper design

Raised edges for screen and camera protection

Compatible with S Pen, wireless charging, and PowerShare

Spigen Ultra Hybrid $19

Galaxy S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra

Made from a blend of PC and TPU for durability

Military-grade drop protection via Air Cushion Technology

Infused with blue resin for long-lasting clarity

Raised edges for screen and camera protection

Compatible with S Pen, wireless charging, and PowerShare

Spigen Enzo Aramid $36

Galaxy S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra

Made from premium bulletproof Aerocore Aramid and TPU for superb durability

Rigid outer shell with a carbon finish and lined with a soft suede interior

Diamond-cut anodized hardware for a durable non-corrosive finish

Raised edges for screen and camera protection

Compatible with S Pen, wireless charging, and PowerShare

