NutriChef’s recently released electric meat slicer falls to new $52 low (Reg. $76)

Amazon is offering the Nutrichef Electric Meat Slicer for $52.47 shipped, after clipping the on-page $15 off coupon. This device started off at a $76 price tag upon its release at the start of December, with two discounts dropping costs down to a $68 rate which it remained at through the holidays. Today’s deal comes in as a 31% markdown off the going rate and marks a new all-time low that lands within $1 lower of our previous mention. Its stainless steel carriage houses a removable 7.5-inch cutting blade and the control knob that adjusts between its 0 to 15mm tuning range. It features a safety guard with non-slip rubber suction cup feet to ensure peace of mind while giving you 200W of seamless and uniform slices of whatever meats you may be craving. Its removable parts make cleaning far easier while its compact 13.9-inch by 9.9-inch by 10.9-inch size makes storage equally as easy.

If you’re looking to expand your kitchen’s arsenal of gadgets and devices, Amazon is also offering the NutriChef Vertical Rotisserie Oven Roaster for $110, down from $150. This 700W vertical oven can reach up to 185 degrees for a low and slow roasting, with an adjustable time setting up to 120 minutes, giving you the freedom to cook kebobs, shawarma, and rotisserie. You’ll also receive several accessories along with the oven to cover your needs, including eight skewers, a cooking basket tower, a roasting rack, a poultry tower, and the non-stick drip tray.

And if you’re looking for a versatile counter-top oven, check out our recent coverage of the on-going deal for the Ninja FT301 Foodi 11-in-1 Convection Toaster Oven. This powerful 1,800W appliance can reach up to 500 degrees with 11 functions in one, allowing you to cover air frying, sear crisping, rapid baking, frozen pizzas, fresh pizzas, griddling, air roasting, more traditional baking, broiling, plus settings for bagels, and toasting.

NutriChef Electric Meat Slicer features:

Powerful yet refined meat slicer – Boasting 200W power, and 110V voltage, this meat slicer machine is ideal. Its 15-mm tuning range caters to diverse slicing needs. The sleek black design adds a touch of sophistication to any kitchen.

Slicing made safe and easy with food slicer – Effortlessly slice meats with the stainless steel blade and adjustable cutting thickness of this electric meat slicer. The safety guard and slicer knob ensure safe operation.

Versatility and performance of electric deli slicer – This electric meat slicer offers convenient slicing for various foods. The quality steel tooth blade ensures precision. The detachable food carriage and blade simplify cleaning.

Intuitive operation for meat slicers for home use – Elevate your kitchen efficiency with this automatic food preparation marvel, an ideal meat slicer for home. The on-off switch and center hub for blade removal offer user-friendly control.

Comprehensive package including meat slicer machine – Unwrap a complete slicing solution including the machine and a tooth blade. Compact dimensions (13.9″ x 9.9″ x 10.9″) allow convenient storage without compromising performance.

