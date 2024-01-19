Score some Pelican Protector AirTag Holders at just $5 each for your new Apple item trackers

If you just scored some new AirTags over the holidays, Woot is now offering a solid deal on the Pelican Protector AirTag Holder. You can grab some of these popular models on Woot at $4.99 – shipping is free for Prime members (a $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise). Regularly $20, this holder currently fetches $12 on Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. This is within $1 of our previous mention from Black Friday. Alongside the Elevation Lab AirTag accessories, Pelican makes some of our favorite AirTag mounts and this one delivers a “rugged, lightweight, scratch-resistant, shockproof, and durable” solution alongside optional 3M adhesive action. Head below for more details.

When it comes to brands we are familiar with that you can trust, it really doesn’t get much more affordable than the $5 you’ll find above right now. Although, there are plenty of no-name options on Amazon starting from around $3 Prime shipped if you don’t mind going with a lesser known outfit and a more traditional keychain-style form-factor.

As mentioned above, Elevation Lab is another notable name in the AirTag accessory space. It, in fact, is my personal favorite when it comes to securing AirTags and protecting them from the elements, whether that be indoors or out. It makes a breadth of notable options, including its new magnetic solution that affixes Apple item trackers to metal surfaces with ease. Get a closer look at them right here.

Pelican Protector AirTag Holder features:

Protector Series – This 2-piece adhesive Airtag case is compact and professionally designed to securely hold your Apple AirTags in place; The notches on our Airtag holder sticker mount help amplify the Airtag’s sound when trying to locate your belongings

Premium-Quality Materials – This rugged, lightweight, scratch-resistant, shockproof, and durable Airtag holder is made of a high-quality hard plastic material to hold your Airtag comfortably and to protect your device from bumps, drops, and blemishes

Strong Adhesive – True 3M supreme adhesive allows the strong & secure mount of your Apple AirTags on any hard surface to track your precious belongings; With precise cut-outs, the adhesive air tag holder can seamlessly fit your Apple Airtag

