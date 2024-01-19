This eSIM is perfect for globetrotters at $25 (reg. $45) this week only

When you’re traveling abroad, it’s frustrating to have to pop into internet cafes or hotel lobbies to check your email and messages. But what if you didn’t have to? With a SimLemon Globetrotter’s eSIM, you won’t have to, and now through January 21, you can get it for just $25.

This digital eSIM functions just like the SIM card in your phone, except it gives you access to 4G and 5G data networks all over the US and Europe so you don’t have to find WiFi to get online. It’s a data-only eSIM that gives you instant connectivity to major mobile networks with prepaid convenience so you don’t have to worry about data overages or roaming charges. The eSIM is compatible with most devices, as long as your device isn’t carrier-locked.

With a SimLemon eSIM, you can use your phone just like you would in your home country while traveling. You can post those photos to Instagram immediately, stay in contact with friends and family, and never have to worry about when you’ll be able to check your email for that important notice you’re waiting on. It’s all readily available on your phone whenever you pay for data packages.

Travel in greater comfort and convenience. Now through 11:59 pm PT on January 21, you can get a SimLemon Globetrotter’s eSIM for 44% off $45 at just $25.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!