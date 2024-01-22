Hisense 144Hz AirPlay 2 smart Google TVs with HDMI 2.1 now start from $480, more from $350

Amazon is now offering some price drops on 2023 model Hisense displays, ranging from the more affordable Fire TV variants right through to the U8 Google TV models. First up, you’ll find the 55-, 65-, and 75-inch Hisense Class U7 Series mini-LED 4K UHD Google Smart TVs on sale for $479.99, $679.99, and $899.99 shipped. Regularly $630, $800, and $1,130 these days, respectively, today’s deals are the lowest we can find. All three come within a couple bucks of the Amazon all-time low and deliver notable value with specs hitting above their pay grade. These mini-LED full array local dimming Google Smart TVs deliver up to 144Hz refresh rates alongside a pair of HDMI 2.1 inputs, FreeSync Premium Pro (AMD Adaptive Sync) for smooth gaming, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HDR 10+, and Hybrid Log-Gamma. Notable options for fast action movies and sports as well, you’ll also find built-in Apple AirPlay 2 tech to stream content from other devices, Google Assistant voice command support, and an included voice remote. Head below for more details and additional deals on Hisense smart TVs.

More 2023 Hisense Smart Google and Fire TV deals:

However, if you’re looking for something in the oversized category to take your home entertainment center to another level, this weekend saw a new Amazon all-time low take $3,000 off TCL’s giant 98-inch 120Hz smart Google TV. Now down at $1,998 shipped, you can get a closer look right here.

Hisense U7 Series ULED mini-LED Google Smart TV features:

ULED4K: Hisense’s proprietary ULED technologies boost color, contrast, brightness, and motion. This suite of patented hardware and software technologies delivers an engaging and completely unique picture that can only be delivered by Hisense.

Mini-LED with Hi-View Local Dimming: Mini-LED is the latest breakthrough in backlighting technology. By utilizing LED’s that are significantly smaller than traditional LED’s we are able to use many more LED’s to create a bright image that distributes the light more evenly for a uniform image across the screen.

Quantum Dot Wide Color Gamut: Quantum Dot produces purer, richer, more brilliant and accurate colors than a regular LED TV. Creating over a billion color combinations bring vibrant images to life in a way non-QLED TVs can’t.

Dolby Vision️ Dolby Atmos️: Dolby Vision HDR * picture and Dolby Atmos sound are cinema technology for your home. They provide amazing realism you can see and hear in every scene.

144Hz Game Mode Pro: All the most advanced gaming tech, all in this TV. HDMI 2.1 inputs recognize gaming sequences to automatically adjust settings for smooth, uninterrupted play. The automatic low-latency mode (ALLM), 144Hz variable refresh rate (VRR) minimize input lag, screen jitter, and frame tearing.

