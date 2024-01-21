New all-time low knocks up to $3,000 off TCL’s giant 98-inch 120Hz smart Google TV at $2,000

Amazon is now offering the massive 2023 model TCL 98-inch Class S5 4K LED Smart Google TV at $1,999.99 shipped. Regularly $5,000 at Best Buy where it is now on sale for $3,000, this model typically sells for $4,000 at Amazon. Today’s deal is a giant price drop at up to $3,000 off, and at least $2,000 off the usual price at Amazon. It is also $500 under our previous mention to deliver a new Amazon all-time low. At well below last year’s Black Friday price, this is one of the more affordable oversized 2023 4K smart TV deals we have tracked yet. Head below for a closer look at the specs and features. 

The TCL 98-inch Class S5 4K LED Smart Google TV brings a 120Hz panel to your living room or basement with Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG. It also features “blistering fast” 240 VRR and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro for “the lowest possible input lag” as well as Google’s TV ecosystem with direct access to your streaming services. Built-in Google Assistant voice commands, Chromecast streaming, a pair of HDMI 2.1 inputs, and USB ports are also included. 

TCL 98-inch Class S5 4K LED Smart Google TV features:

Experience the ultimate in 4K Ultra HD entertainment with TCL’s 98″ S Class. Its 4X resolution surpasses Full HD, delivering stunning detail. The 120Hz Panel Refresh Rate ensures a smooth, blur-free viewing experience, while Motion Rate 480 with MEMC Frame Insertion provides exceptional motion clarity. Enjoy a wide color gamut for richer hue while the High Brightness Direct LED Backlight creates brighter images. HDR ULTRA, with support for the most popular HDR formats, brings enhanced contrast and accurate colors. TCL’s AIPQ Engine with Deep Learning AI optimizes color, contrast, and clarity while you watch. 

