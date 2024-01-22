Score a 4-pack of meross multi-color HomeKit bulbs at $40, or Google Assistant under $23

The official meross Amazon storefront is now offering a 4-pack of its multi-color smart HomeKit LED bulbs for $39.99 shipped. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $50, this is a solid 20% price drop and the lowest price we can find. Now down at $10 per bulb, this is matching our previous mention on this set and a notable chance to score some new HomeKit bulbs. If you’re not running a HomeKit system, score the 4-pack of Alexa/Google Assistant variants for $22.74 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25 instead. Regularly $30, this is slightly below our previous $24 mention on this set and the lowest we can find. Head below for more details.

While they might not be those newer Matter-supported models, most of those will cost more than $10 a pop. These meross smart LED bulbs deliver voice control – “Hey Siri, set the bedroom light to green” – and smartphone control over your lighting with traditional designs that screw right into your existing receptacles. They provide millions of color options alongside your choice of warm white light temperature, plus scheduling and automation options to preserve energy and keep costs down.

You’lll also want to swing by our smart home hub for more intelligent lighting deals including the offers we spotted this morning on Govee’s 4.5-foot smart RGBIC floor lamps. Now up to 40% off, you’ll find prices stating from $60 shipped with millions of color options, voice control support, and more. Scope out the details while they are still on sale right here.

meross multi-color smart HomeKit LED bulbs feature:

meross smart light bulbs are compatible with Apple HomeKit, Apple Watch, Siri, Alexa Echo, Echo dot, Google Assistant and SmartThings. Control your smart bulbs via voice command to turn on/off or dim/brighten your smart LED light effortlessly. (e.g. ‘Hey Siri, set the bedroom light to green’). Remotely control your smart Wi-Fi light bulb via the Apple Home app with a stable 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network. No hub is required. Moreover, you can use the Meross app to control it from anywhere (with internet access). All data are securely transmitted and stored in Amazon AWS servers.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!