Govee’s 4.5-foot smart RGBIC floor lamps now up to 40% off at Amazon starting from $60

The official Govee Amazon storefront is now offering its RGBIC Smart Floor Lamp for $59.99 shipped. This roughly 4.5-foot lamp regularly fetches $100 at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. It is also matching the lowest we have tracked in several months, landing on par with last year’s Black Friday listing. While this isn’t the latest model, it is a still a more than capable smartphone- and voice-controlled solution with a similar design. The latest model is currently marked down from $150 to $99.99 shipped by way of an on-page coupon for folks who must have the latest and greatest. Head below for more details.

You’re looking at a sleek modernist floor lamp with an aluminum build and a range of smart features. Each segment of the lamp’s vertical design can be set to a different shade to splash your walls with up to 16 million colors alongside 58 preset dynamic scene modes to choose from. Joining the music synching features, the lamp is controlled by way of the companion app or your voice via Alexa or Google Assistant gear – “Govee Home app also make it more convenient to enjoy multiple dynamic scenes like Cheerful, Romantic and design your living room or bedroom decorations.”

Govee RGBIC Floor Lamp features:

Dynamic RGBIC Color: Unleash your creativity with Govee RGBIC technology, you can customize each segment color base on nature, festival and emotion, and the floor lamp will display multicolor effects simultaneously, suitable for holiday and family gifts.

Smart Control: Manage your LED floor lamp with simple voice commands via Alexa, Google Assistant. And Govee Home APP also make it more convenient to enjoy multiple dynamic scenes like Cheerful, Romantic and design your living room or bedroom decorations.

Sync with Music: Elevate your movie, party, gaming time or listening session with our modern floor lamps for living room, the color and brightness of it will change simultaneously as music or gaming audio changes.

16 Million DIY Colors: The floor lamp owns millions of color and 58 Dynamic scene modes, you can explore your favored one or pick one for Christmas decorations, to bring yourself to a real fantastic lighting experience(only support 2.4Ghz WiFi).

