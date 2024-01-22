Roborock’s Q8 Max+ robot vacuum and mop with 2.5L auto-empty bin returns to $600 low

Amazon is offering the Roborock Q8 Max+ Robot Vacuum and Mop for $599.97 shipped. Down from its regular $820 price tag, it only saw three discounts in 2023 since its release in September, with all of them dropping costs to the same price during holiday sales in November and December. Today’s deal comes in as a 27% markdown off the going rate, giving you $220 in savings and returning the price back to the all-time low from Black Friday and Christmas sales.

The Q8 Max+ comes equipped with a DuoRoller brush, delivering 5,500Pa of suction power alongside customizable mopping actions from “low-flow on stone, to high-flow for grimy kitchens.” It has Reactive Tech Obstacle Avoidance in conjunction with LiDAR navigation, allowing it to build 3D maps of your home so that it can not only keep track of where its been, but also plan out the most efficient routes to where it is going for an uninterrupted cleaning experience. It comes with the Rock Dock that acts as both a charging station as well as an 2.5L auto-empty bin that can hold up to 7 weeks of dirt and debris. You’ll also have complete control over its settings via the smart app, Alexa, or Google Assistant. Head below to read more.

You can also check out our recent coverage of the massive discounts that are still going on for iRobot’s selection of Roomba robot vacuums and mops. The standout deal here is on the iRobot Roomba j5 Robot Vacuum with optional mopping that is currently 50% off – with other models seeing discounts up to 45% off.

Roborock Q8 Max+ Robot Vacuum and Mop features:

[Automatic Self-Emptying]: Experience unparalleled convenience with the Q8 Max+ Self-Emptying feature, boasting a 2.5L dust bag that allows for up to 7 weeks of continuous cleaning without the need for manual dustbin changes.

[Tailor your Mopping]: Different foors and different rooms need different cleaning intensities. Choose how much mopping you want to use in-app, and even define how much to use in specific rooms around your home, from low-flow on stone, to high-flow for grimy kitchens.

[Reactive Tech Obstacle Avoidance]: The robot vacuum navigates through your home effortlessly, employing Reactive Technology Obstacle Avoidance, ensuring a seamless and uninterrupted cleaning experience.

[Powerful Cleaning Performance]: Enjoy a deep and thorough clean with our robot vacuum’s powerful 5500 Pa HyperForce Suction, complete with a Carpet Boost function for enhanced performance on carpets.

[Dual Rubber Brush Efficiency]: Introducing the DuoRoller Brush, the latest in Roborock’s cleaning technology, designed to enhance vacuuming performance on carpets, ensuring fewer hair tangles, and providing a hassle-free cleaning experience.

[Precise Navigation for Customized Cleaning]: Optimize your cleaning routine with PreciSense LiDAR Navigation, enabling Quick Mapping, 3D Mapping, and Multi-Level Mapping for precise and efficient cleaning in any environment.

[Seamless Control Options]: Take full control of your robot vacuum with ease using our user-friendly mobile app or the convenience of voice commands, allowing you to tailor your cleaning experience to your preferences effortlessly.

