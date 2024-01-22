Schwinn’s IC4 Indoor Connected Exercise Bike sees giant 50% price drop down to $500 shipped

Amazon is now offering the Schwinn IC4 Fitness Indoor Connected Exercise Bike for $499.99 shipped. Regularly listed at $999 over the last year, this is a solid 50% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. We haven’t seen a $500 price drop on this model via Amazon for over a year before today. This one comes with a 1-year JRNY membership (up to $149 value) that provides daily workouts and more for connected fitness journey. However, this one also delivers compatibility with the Peloton ecosystem, among others, as well as a full color backlit console that displays heart rate, speed, time, distance, calories, and RPMs. The dual link SPD foot pedals with toe cages join an adjustable seat, 100 micro-adjustable resistance levels, and a set of 3-pound dumbbells. Head below for more.

If a more basic exercise bike will get the job for you, something like this Sunny Health & Fitness indoor model will save you a ton. This one is now selling for under $150 shipped on Amazon with an adjustable seat, flywheel resistance, and padded handlebars. It clearly isn’t as modern or high-tech a solution, but it will stil work you out much the same otherwise.

Be sure to check out today’s deal on Anker’s late 2023 P3 Smart Scale to help keep tabs on your fitness journey this year as well as this ongoing price drop still live on Garmin’s vívoactive 5 Smartwatch at $50 off the going rate. Our fitness tracker deal hub has even more offers to scope out as well.

Schwinn IC4 Fitness Indoor Connected Exercise Bike features:

Workout at home or on the go with inspiring trainers, and just-for-you adaptive workouts, from your phone or tablet

Travel through 200+ virtual courses at your own speed or experience them alongside your adaptive workouts

Designed to work with popular cycling apps such as Peloton and Zwift (Separate subscriptions required)

Magnetic resistance with 100 micro-adjustable resistance levels

Dual-sided pedals (SPD clips | Toe Cages)

Adjustable race-style seat

Full color backlit LCD console monitors heart rate, speed, time, distance, calories and RPMs

Easy access cradles with set of 3 lb. dumbbells

