ADT is giving security system owners a free Nest Doorbell and $100 Visa card ($280 value)

ADT is running a new promo this month to help make sure your home is secured in 2024. Right now, you can upgrade to one of ADT’s Self Care security packages and get a Google Nest Video Doorbell for free. Pricing on these eligible home security systems starts at $210 shipped and include the needed ADT Smart Home Hub as well as contact sensors and other gear to protect your abode. There’s of course the $180 value offered by the battery-powered Nest Video Doorbell, as well as an extra $100 Visa gift card that saves you a total of $280 for signing up.

Google’s latest battery-powered Nest Doorbell arrives with all of the Nest and Assistant integration you’d expect from the brand’s most recent front porch protector. It packs 720p recording into a refreshed design that’s easier on the eyes than the original model, with the rechargeable battery ditching 24/7 recording in favor of live feed access with 3 hours of local event video history recording. This is a great way to upgrade your front door with some added protection to keep tabs on all of those upcoming package deliveries through 2024.

Then it comes backed with all of the prowess of ADT’s security knowhow. You’ll need to sign up for one of the company’s Self Setup plans, which start at $24.99 per month. We’ve previously written all about how good the combination of ADT and Google Nest is, and now the promotion is leaning into that affinity to give you one of the better home security packages on the market.

Nest Doorbell (Battery) features:

The 2nd-gen wired Nest Doorbell is always on, so you can know what’s happening at your front door around the clock.[2] Get intelligent alerts about people, packages, and animals, plus 3 hours of event video history – no subscription required.[1] Add up to 10 days of continuous recording with Nest Aware Plus. And set up and manage your video doorbell easily using the Google Home app.

