Score up to 50% off Amazon Essentials starting from $3 Prime shipped

Amazon is offering its Amazon Essentials line up to 50% off with deals starting at $3 prime shipped. Prices are as marked. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Regular-Fit Merino Wool Half-Zip Sweater that’s marked down from just $10 and usually this sweater is priced at $50. This style is available in several color options and today’s rate is an Amazon all-time low. It will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe because it can be layered seamlessly under vests or jackets alike. You can also wear it with joggers, jeans, or chino pants for versatility. Find the rest of our top picks below, or you can shop the entire event here. Finally, be sure to check out the Under Armour Flash Sale that’s offering an extra 50% off all clearance items.
Our top picks for men include:
- 2-Pack Short-Sleeve V-Neck T-Shirt $12 (Orig. $17)
- Full-Zip Washed Fleece Hoodie $19 (Orig. $38)
- Recycled Polyester Anorak Puffer $34 (Orig. $50)
- Regular-Fit Merino Wool Half-Zip Sweater $10 (Orig. $50)
- Fleece Jogger Sweatpants $28 (Orig. $40)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Lightweight Water-Resistant Hooded Puffer Coat $42 (Orig. $65)
- Teddy Bear Fleece Oversized-Fit Lapel Jacket $49 (Orig. $65)
- Cotton Long-Sleeve V-Neck Sweater $24 (Orig. $30)
- Water-Resistant Sherpa-Lined Hooded Puffer $52 (Orig. $65)
- Lightweight Padded Jacket $9 (Orig. $50)
- …and even more deals…
