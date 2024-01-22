Under Amour cuts extra 50% off all outlet styles from $3: Joggers, shoes, more

Under Armour is currently offering an extra 50% off all outlet items with code EXTRA50 at checkout. Conquer your workout goals for the new year with fresh gear. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $99 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Tech 2.0 Short-Sleeve T-Shirt that’s marked down to $10 and originally sold for $25. This t-shirt will easily be a go-to in your wardrobe all year-round and you can choose from an array of fun color options. The material was designed to help keep you comfortable with a moisture-wicking, quick-drying fabric that’s also loose fitting to give you full range of motion. With over 2,000 positive reviews, it’s rated 4.5/5 stars. Be sure to head below to score additional deals, and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional sales today.
Our top picks for men include:
- Tech 2.0 Short-Sleeve T-Shirt $10 (Orig. $25)
- Tech Polo Shirt $17 (Orig. $45)
- Waffle Crew Long Sleeve $15 (Orig. $40)
- Sportstyle Joggers $23 (Orig. $60)
- Velocity 2.0 1/2 Zip Pullover $16 (Orig. $45)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Tech Twist V-Neck T-Shirt $10 (Orig. $25)
- Armour Fleece Hoodie $19 (Orig. $50)
- Tech Twist 1/2 Zip Pullover $17 (Orig. $45)
- Essential Fleece ½ Zip Pullover $23 (Orig. $60)
- Vanish Woven Pants $23 (Orig. $60)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!