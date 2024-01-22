Under Amour cuts extra 50% off all outlet styles from $3: Joggers, shoes, more

Under Armour is currently offering an extra 50% off all outlet items with code EXTRA50 at checkout. Conquer your workout goals for the new year with fresh gear. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $99 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Tech 2.0 Short-Sleeve T-Shirt that’s marked down to $10 and originally sold for $25. This t-shirt will easily be a go-to in your wardrobe all year-round and you can choose from an array of fun color options. The material was designed to help keep you comfortable with a moisture-wicking, quick-drying fabric that’s also loose fitting to give you full range of motion. With over 2,000 positive reviews, it’s rated 4.5/5 stars. Be sure to head below to score additional deals, and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional sales today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

