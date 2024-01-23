Cosori’s 26-quart ceramic air fryer toaster oven offers 13-in-1 function for new $240 low

Amazon is offering the Cosori 13-in-1 26-Quart Ceramic Air Fryer Toaster Oven Combo for $239.99 shipped. Down from its usual $300 price tag, this oven has seen five discounts over 2023 since its release back in August, with the greatest among them dropping costs down to $260. Today’s deal comes in as a $60 markdown off the going rate and lands as a new all-time low. With this combination air fryer and toaster oven you’ll get the versatility of 13 cooking functions in one convenient device, allowing you to air fry, air bake, air roast, air sous vide, proof, bake, broil, dehydrate, warm, reheat, toast, and handle cooking bagels and pizza. It has three different heating elements at the top, bottom, and back to achieve its wide array of capabilities, and even has an extra burner function that can cook eggs and other pan-fried foods. It sports a XL capacity that can hold 9 slices of toast, 12-inch pizzas, or a 7-pound chicken with veggies at once, with two levels to allow for dual meals to be prepared together. Head below to learn more.

If you have been wanting to get into more meal prepping lately, especially for smoothies and other blended meals, Amazon is offering the Nutribullet Triple Prep System for $184, down from $230. The blender base provides 1,500W of power and comes programmed with vessel recognition for each attachment, illuminating the appropriate functions once connected. You’ll receive everything you need to cover whatever recipes you’re planning for your week, with a full-size 64-ounce blender bowl, a personal blender (as well as a travel cup) for smoothies, and a food processor that has a 7-cup work bowl, dual-size food pusher, and blades for slicing, shredding, chopping, and even kneading dough.

And if you’re a lover of smoked food but don’t have the outdoor space to invest in the equipment, check out our recent coverage of the first discount on the all new GE Profile Smart Indoor Smoker. This “world first” innovation sits atop your kitchen countertop without setting off your fire alarms which it achieves through its Active Smoke Filtration system that turns real-wood smoke into warm air within the unit, letting you prepare your favorite meats without concern or worry.

Cosori 13-in-1 Ceramic Air Fryer Toaster Oven features:

13-in-1 Versatility: Toast, Bagel, Pizza, Air Fry, Air Bake, Air Roast, Air Sous Vide, Proof, Bake, Broil, Dehydrate, Warm, and Reheat. Prepare a wide range of dishes effortlessly

Easy Cleaning: Flat-sealed heating elements for easy wiping. Keep your oven pristine after every use

7 Included Accessories: Splatter Guard, Thermometer, Casserole Pan, Wire Rack, Sheet Tray, Roasting Rack Insert, and Fry Basket. Elevate your culinary creativity with convenience

3 Heating Elements: Top, bottom, and back ceramic heating elements cook food quickly and evenly

Innovative Burner Function: Leave the door open and use the burner function to cook eggs and other pan-fried food

XL Capacity for : Easily cook 9 slices of toast or a 7-lb chicken and veggies,12-inch pizzas, Effortlessly prepare 2 sheet pan meals for gatherings or weekly meal planning.

Safety Features: Auto-shutoff pauses cooking when the door is opened, while overheat protection turns off the oven if overheating occurs

