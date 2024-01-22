“World’s first” smart indoor smoker from GE receives first discount ($300 off) to $699

Best Buy is offering the first chance to save on the all new GE Profile Smart Indoor Smoker for $699 shipped. Down from the $999 price tag that it launched at, today’s deal is a 30% markdown off the going rate that sets the new lowest standard for the rest of the new year. You’ll also find the discount matching price cuts over at Amazon as well, giving you the opportunity at snagging this “world first” appliance for far cheaper than we first reported back at the start of this month when it was announced ahead of CES 2024. You can learn more about this smoker from our in-depth announcement coverage, or by heading below the fold.

This smart indoor smoker is an innovative first – a kitchen countertop smoker that won’t set off your fire alarms which it achieves through its Active Smoke Filtration system that turns real-wood smoke into warm air within the unit, letting you prepare your favorite meats without concern or worry. It features two separate heat sources (one for burning pellets and the other for cooking food) with six preset food settings for brisket, pork ribs, pork butt, chicken wings, chicken breast, and salmon, as well as a setting to keep food warm when finished and other customizable options. When it comes to smoking, you’ll have five adjustable controls allowing you to choose from infusing hints of flavor all the way to blasting it with a robust BBQ smoke flavor. Through the SmartHQ app, you’ll have total control without needing to be nearby, and you can even go hands-free by connecting with Alexa or Google Assistant.

And if you regular cook meat for your meals – especially on the grill – Amazon is offering the Govee WiFi Meat Thermometer with 4 probes for $50, after clipping the on-page $10 off coupon. Each food-grade probe has a measuring range of 32°- 572°F, accurate within 2° and the device is able to monitor four different temperature settings at once. The smart technology in the thermometer itself is able to send instant notifications to any device through the Govee Home App, and can even alert you when any temperature goes outside your presets. There is also a cheaper option available in the Govee Bluetooth Meat Thermometer for $20, after clipping the on-page 30% off coupon. You’ll get similar alert functionality, albeit from only two probes instead of four.

And if you’ve been looking for a reliable mixer to add to your kitchen’s arsenal, check out the ongoing deal for the Instant Pot 6.3-Quart Stand Mixer that features a 400W motor, 6.3-Quart stainless steel mixing bowl, mixing attachments, as well as six mixing speeds – plus a pulse option for further versatility.

GE Profile Smart Indoor Smoker features:

Active Smoke Filtration: This innovative indoor electric smoker uses Active Smoke Filtration to turn real-wood smoke into warm air so you can prepare smoked brisket, pork butt, specialty cocktail ingredients and more at any time from the comfort of your kitchen.

Precision Smoke Control: This innovative indoor electric smoker combines an independent heat source for burning pellets with a separate heat source for cooking foods to provide unmatched smoke control and temperature precision for all your BBQ favorites.

Six Preset Food Settings: Anyone can create amazing results with this indoor electric smoker that offers six preset smoking functions, including Brisket, Pork Ribs, Pork Butt, Chicken Wings, Chicken Breast and Salmon as well as Keep Warm and Custom settings.

Five Adjustable Smoke Settings: Whether you prefer a hint of smoke or full BBQ smoker taste, this indoor electric smoker gives you the control to experiment with different settings and lets you explore new recipes with five precise levels of real wood smoke flavor.

Connected Control: GE Profile Connect+ lets you set your favorite smoke mode and monitor cooking process from anywhere via the SmartHQ app. Receive over-the-air feature updates as they are released, while connecting with Amazon Alexa and Google Home platforms allow for voice control.

