Elgato’s Stream Deck Mini desktop controller for Mac or PC drops back down to $60 shipped

Amazon is now offering a notable price drop on the Elgato Stream Deck Mini at $59.99 shipped. This model originally launched at $100 but more recently carries a regular price of $80 at Amazon. Today’s deal knocks another $20 off that price for the lowest we can find. Today’s is matching the deal we featured just after the Black Friday festivities last year and lands on par with the last few discounts we have tracked. Head below for more details on the compact desktop controller.

It, much like the rest of the lineup, delivers a customizable control surface that allows you to ”assign tedious, hard to memorize shortcuts to a single key. Instantly identify and activate them without error.” Compatible with Zoom, Teams, PowerPoint, Excel, Word, GoogleSuite, MS Office, Photoshop, Adobe Creative Apps, Spotify, Music, and many more, it features six LCD keys with simple drag and drop programming action.

Check out this deal on Elgato’s Stream Deck XL model down at $200 we spotted yesterday. And then dive into our hands-on review of the Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 model for a closer look at one of the mid-tier options in the brand’s current lineup of desktop productivity controllers – they are great for PC streaming and gaming setups as well as your Mac-based workstation.

Elgato Stream Deck Mini features:

Work smarter not harder: forget keyboard shortcuts. Stream Deck Mini lets you assign tedious, hard to memorise shortcuts to a single key. Instantly identify and activate them without error.

Compatible with your apps: Seamlessly integrate with essential software including Zoom, Teams, PowerPoint, Excel, Word, GoogleSuite, MS Office, Photoshop, Adobe Creative Apps, Spotify, Music, and many more.

Customizable LCD keys: Instantly activate commands and functions with a single tap.

Easy Set Up: User-Friendly Software. Drag actions onto keys. Then personalize settings with ease.

