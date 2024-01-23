Govee’s latest smart Wi-Fi electric kettle falls to new all-time low of $70 ($20 off), more from $32

The official GoveeLife Amazon storefront is offering its Smart WiFi Electric Kettle for $69.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $20 off coupon. Down from its $90 price tag, this appliance has only seen one previous discount back in 2023 since its release in September, which brought costs down to $72. Today’s deal takes things a step further, coming in as a 22% markdown off the going rate and etching out a new all-time low $2 under its previous price cut.

This new 0.8L model of GoveeLife’s smart electric kettles is a wonderful solution for pour-over coffee and tea, delivering intelligent functions and precision temperature control compared to basic electric kettles that are on the market. By connecting via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, this kettle can be remotely controlled allowing you to schedule boiling times, set specific temperatures from 104 to 212 degrees, and more. It comes with six preset modes, including one for baby formula that cools the water to your desired temperature after boiling. Head below to read more.

More GoveeLife products seeing discounts:

And there is a limited time discount still going on for Roborock’s Q8 Max+ Robot Vacuum and Mop that has Reactive Tech Obstacle Avoidance in conjunction with LiDAR navigation, allowing it to build 3D maps of your home for cleaning efficiency. It also comes with the Rock Dock that acts as both a charging station as well as an 2.5L auto-empty bin that can hold up to 7 weeks of dirt and debris.

GoveeLife Smart Wi-Fi Electric Kettle features:

5 Easy Presets & Baby Formula Mode: With the preset temperature function on the app, you can enjoy the optimal temperature of your drinks. Baby Formula Mode cools the water to a set temperature after boiling for safely heated baby formula.

Scheduled Appointments: You can make an appointment the night before to boil water tomorrow, allowing you to enjoy hot water for making coffee after waking up.

1°F Precise Temp Control: Set the temperature between 104°F and 212°F through App, allowing you to enjoy the water temperature you want with precise temperature control.

Remote Control: By connecting to Wi-Fi, you can control your gooseneck electric tea kettle to boil water whenever you need it and set it to the desired mode while you’re away from home.

Stainless Steel Material: The interior, lid, and spout are made of food-grade 304 stainless steel. Does not contain Teflon, chemical linings, or any harmful substances, allowing for a long-lasting and healthier brewing experience.

Tips for Use: Only supports 120V 60HZ voltage, connecting with 2.4GHz WiFi (No 5G support) or Bluetooth. To avoid steam burns, do not remove the warning tip stickers.

Tips for Clean:Avoid touching the inner rim with your fingers to prevent injury.

