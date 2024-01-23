Greenworks launches one-day 30% off sale on 2,300 PSI electric pressure washer for $252

Greenworks has launched a one-day only promotion, taking 30% off its 2,300 PSI Cold Water Electric Pressure Washer and dropping the price to $252 shipped, by using the promo code DOTD0123 at checkout. Whether you’re looking for a device to help you clean off winter gunk and grime, or stock up on equipment so you’re ready come spring, this is one of the best opportunities that we have seen. Down from its usual $360, it hasn’t been since summer that we saw the price fall down this low for a short-lived discount – and even on Amazon, where it is currently listed for $363, the price remained above $290 for most of 2023. All-in-all, you’ll be getting $108 in savings, so act fast before it ends tonight at midnight.

This pressure washer provides a 2,300 PSI with a 1.2 GPM flow rate (2.3 GPM at 100 PSI) and coming with several attachments for more versatile options to clean off the winter grime around your home or space. You’ll also receive 25 feet of non-marring, high-pressure hose, an onboard soap tank, and four varying nozzle sizes that conveniently sit inside the washer’s storage slots. Like most Greenworks pressure washers, it also features a Total Stop System, which automatically shuts off the pump when the trigger is not engaged, saving you energy, money, and extending your pump’s life. Head below to read more.

This Greenworks promotion will only last until 11:59 PM EST, and don’t forget to use the promo code DOD0123 at checkout for the 30% off discount. You can also head over to our Green Deals hub to stay up-to-date on the very best deals for electric tools, power stations, solar panels, EVs, eco-friendly camping equipment, and more.

Greenworks 2,300 PSI Electric Pressure Washer features:

The Pro 2300-PSI Electric Pressure Washer delivers better-than-gas performance without the fumes, mess, or maintenance. With an easy-to-use handle and five versatile nozzles (15°, 25°, 40°, Soap & Turbo), you’ll have the perfect nozzle to refresh any surface. This powerful unit has a smart-sensing TRUBRUSHLESS motor that intelligently adjusts water flow to deliver the ideal amount of pressure for each nozzle. Make any power washing task manageable with our JettFlow™ technology, allowing for 50% more water flow. Add a kink-resistant 25-foot hose and 10-inch wheels for easy maneuverability and you’ll never spend another minute wrangling an unwieldy power washer again. It’s easy to set up, simple to get started, and with a compact footprint, it won’t take up much space in your garage.

