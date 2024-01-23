Optoma’s HD146X 1080p high performance projector hits new low of $426 (Reg. $600)

Amazon is offering the Optoma HD146X High Performance Projector for $426.44 shipped. Down from a price tag of $600, this projector started 2023 at a high of $1,049 and has only received five previous discounts since, with other years experiencing even less. Today’s deal comes in as the first of 2024 and a 29% markdown off the going rate that marks a new all-time low. This price cut beats out our previous mention by $73 and you’ll be getting a total of $174 in savings, which you can use to further invest in your home entertainment setup.

Offering a 1080p resolution, as well as a RYGCWB color wheel for home cinema color calibration, this high-performance projector’s DLP and DMD single-chip design ensures perfect image alignment combined with a 3,600-lumen brightness for a crisp, clear picture. It also features an enhanced gaming mode for lightning-fast response time, as well as boosted shadows and dark scenes for greater visibility of impending obstacles. Head below to learn more.

Amazon is also offering the LG PF610P CineBeam Portable Full HD LED Smart Projector for $647, down from $850. Designed to be carried in one hand, this compact smart projector can be taken anywhere. It casts a full HD 1080p display from 60 inches to 120 inches, and thanks to its built-in WebOS 22, you’ll receive access to your favorite streaming services like Netflix, YouTube, Apple TV+, Prime Video, and more. It also supports Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit, and even offers two USB ports, Bluetooth Audio Dual-Out to pair external speakers for a more immersive experience, as well as wireless mirroring for your Android devices.

You can also check out last week’s coverage of the Anker Nebula Capsule Max, which is still seeing a discount but ends up $10 more than we originally reported. It offers a 720p resolution that can be projected up to 100 inches with one-second autofocus technology. You’ll be able to download and watch your favorite streaming services like Netflix or YouTube from the Nebula Manager Store and can even use the app on your smartphone to control the projector.

Optoma HD146X High Performance Projector features:

HDMI-CEC FOR SIMPLE ON/OFF: HDMI-CEC technology enables control of the projector and connected devices using a single remote, all via the HDMI connection with the projectors HDMI-Link feature

MORE IMAGE DEPTH: Dynamic Black technology provides more depth to the image by smoothing lamp output to create a high contrast ratio (500, 000: 1); bright scenes appear clear while dark scenes remain detailed

LONG LAMP LIFE: Enjoy up to 15, 000 hours of lamp life enabling an average of 4 hours of viewing time every day 10 plus years

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!