Yale’s new Assure Lock 2 Plus with Apple Home Keys sees first discount to $255

Amazon is now offering the first discount on the new Yale Assure Lock 2 Plus with Apple Home Keys. Having just launched back in October, you can now score the first notable price cut to $255.33 shipped. The savings arrive on the Black Suede model, which drops from its usual $290 price tag to save you $35. It’s a new all-time low as you’d expect, too. Outfitting the front door with smart home control, the Yale Assure Lock 2 features quite a few different ways to unlock which we detail over in our launch coverage

The Yale Assure Lock 2 notably features a touchscreen number pad design that offers a manual way to punch in codes, which is joined by all of the actual smart features. HomeKit and Siri support are two easy headliners, but there’s also compatibility with the companion smartphone app, too. All of which let you ditch traditional keys from the equation. Different from the original model, there’s now a more compact module that installs on the back of your door and is 30% smaller than before. Of course, we can’t forget the Apple Home Keys support that lets you unlock the door with just a tap of your iPhone or Apple Watch.

If you can live without a built-in touchpad for punching in codes, then the Level Lock+ with Apple Home Keys support is going to be a more affordable option for you. It has just about the same roster of ways to unlock the front door, just with a more sleek build that lives up to the company’s goal of delivering an invisible smart lock. It’s on sale right now for $223, taking $106 off the usual $329 going rate to mark a new all-time low.

More on the Yale Assure Lock 2 with Home Keys

Yale Assure Lock 2 Home Key makes it easy to come home key-free. A simple tap on the lock with your iPhone or Apple Watch is all it takes. Explore more convenience with eight access options including hands-free Auto-Unlock. Create virtual keys and remotely let people in, lock up, and track who comes and goes with the Yale Access or Apple App (requires Apple TV or HomePod as your home hub). Available exclusively in Keyfree Touchscreen at Apple stores.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!