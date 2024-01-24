JBL’s lava lamp-style Pulse 5 Bluetooth speaker now $100 off at $150 (Refurb), more

Today, Woot has kicked off a fresh new JBL Bluetooth speaker sale headlined by the JBL Pulse 5 model down at $149.99 in refurbished condition. Shipping is free for Prime members, but a $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. Regularly $250, this is $100 off the new price and the lowest we can find. Today’s deal also comes in at $50 under the current $200 sale price on Amazon and $20 below the best renewed listing there. As you’ll know from our hands-on review, this model stands out from the bunch with 360-degree light show action that delivers a music-synched lava lamp-style vibe to the listening experience. It also features 12-hour battery life, Bluetooth 5.3 wireless audio streaming, and IP67 dust and water protection. Ships with a 1-year JBL warranty. Head below for more deals and details.

Be sure to swing by this landing page to scope out the rest of today’s JBL speaker deals. The selection ranges from some of its more powerful Xtreme and Boombox models right through to a series of its PartyBox speakers with karaoke action and more. All of which are in renewed condition at well below the going rates and include a solid 1-year warranty straight from JBL.

The brand also just debuted its latest and upcoming releases at CES 2024. From an updated version of the “world’s first” smart touchscreen earbud charging case to its latest party speakers and the new JBL Xtreme 4, Clip 5, and Go 3 models, you can get all of the details on the brand’s new gear right here.

JBL Pulse 5 Portable Bluetooth Speaker features:

Eye-catching 360-degree light show: Brighten your nights with 360 degrees of eye-catching colors synced to the beat of your favorite songs. Or match your mood by customizing the bigger, bolder lightshow on the Pulse 5’s expanded transparent outer body using the JBL Portable app.

Bold sound and deep bass in all directions: You’ll enjoy pure, bold JBL Original Pro Sound in all directions with its separate tweeter and upfiring driver, while the passive radiator on the bottom of the speaker delivers deep bass—so you can truly feel the music.

IP67 dustproof and waterproof: To the pool. To the park. JBL Pulse 5 is IP67 waterproof and dustproof, so you can bring your speaker anywhere.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!