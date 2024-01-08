JBL CES 2024: Updated version of ‘world’s first’ smart touchscreen earbud charging case, speakers, more

The JBL CES 2024 announcements have arrived with loads of new additions to the brand’s growing lineup of headphones, wireless earbuds, and speakers. The brand has been a mainstay around here for years with notable options in the portable Bluetooth and party speaker lineup, both of which are landing with next-generation devices on tap for CES 2024, but JBL is also debuting an updated version of “the world’s first Smart Charging Case” on its Live TWS 3 wireless earbuds. Head below for a closer look at the most exciting releasing coming from JBL at CES 2024.

JBL CES 2024 – New speakers, headphones, and smart charging earbuds case

As mentioned above, JBL is delivering the next-generation of its PartBox speaker lineup as well as the new JBL Go 3, Clip 5, and Xtreme 4 Bluetooth speakers, not to mention a host of new on- and over-ear headphones, but it’s the latest version of the world’s first Smart Charging Case on its Live TWS 3 wireless earbuds that has really caught our attention.

Described by the brand as the “future of audio,” the new Live 3 earbuds apparently set new audio benchmarks and make “cutting-edge technology more widely accessible across various products at more attainable price points.”

The JBL Live 3 Earbuds series, including the Buds, Beam, and Flex models, feature the latest version of JBL’s industry-leading Smart Charging Case – it gives consumers “full control of their mobile device in real time without actually having to take it out.” Adorned with a 1.45-inch LED touch display, the Smart Charging Case features a more visual control over the audio system without having to pull a phone out.

The JBL Live 3 series features True Adaptive Noise Cancelling as well as Ear Canal Test from within the dedicated JBL Headphones app, “ensuring pure, personalized, uninterrupted sound in any environment.” From there, you’ll find hi-res audio and JBL Signature Sound alongside Bluetooth 5.3 up to 12mm dynamic drivers, a waterproof design, wireless charging and as much as 50 hours of total playtime.

The JBL Live 3 Earbuds series will be available from $199.95 starting Summer 2024. That’s not all that affordable as far I can tell, but that charging case touch screen is pretty wild.

Now let’s take a look at breakdown of the headphones and speaker lineups debuting for CES 2024. The PartyBox speakers will be available starting in 2024, the headphones are launching in March, and the Bluetooth speakers will arrive in June 2024. Here’s a quick breakdown of each of them with more details to come nearer the launch windows:

New JBL headphones:

The JBL Tune 520BT ($49.95) wireless headphones offer a lightweight, foldable design, 57-hour battery life with a 5-minute quick charge, Bluetooth 5.3 for high-quality streaming, and seamless device switching.

($49.95) wireless headphones offer a lightweight, foldable design, 57-hour battery life with a 5-minute quick charge, Bluetooth 5.3 for high-quality streaming, and seamless device switching. The JBL Tune 670NC ($99.95) headphones deliver an upgraded 70-hour battery life, 3-hour quick charge, Bluetooth 5.3 with LE for dual-device connectivity, and advanced features like Adaptive Noise Cancelling, Ambient Aware, and TalkThru.

($99.95) headphones deliver an upgraded 70-hour battery life, 3-hour quick charge, Bluetooth 5.3 with LE for dual-device connectivity, and advanced features like Adaptive Noise Cancelling, Ambient Aware, and TalkThru. The JBL Tune 720BT ($79.95) wireless over-ear headphones feature an extended 76-hour battery life, Bluetooth 5.3 for high-quality streaming, and user-friendly earcup buttons for instant volume control and call management.

($79.95) wireless over-ear headphones feature an extended 76-hour battery life, Bluetooth 5.3 for high-quality streaming, and user-friendly earcup buttons for instant volume control and call management. The JBL Tune 770NC ($129.95) wireless over-ear headphones offer an upgraded 70-hour battery life, a 3-hour quick charge, and utilize Bluetooth 5.3 with LE for energy-efficient, high-quality wireless streaming.

($129.95) wireless over-ear headphones offer an upgraded 70-hour battery life, a 3-hour quick charge, and utilize Bluetooth 5.3 with LE for energy-efficient, high-quality wireless streaming. The JBL Live 770NC ($199.95) wireless headphones feature True Adaptive Noise Cancelling, up to 65 hours of battery life, JBL Spatial Sound, and personalized audio with HARMAN’s Personi-Fi 2.0 technology via the JBL Headphone app.

($199.95) wireless headphones feature True Adaptive Noise Cancelling, up to 65 hours of battery life, JBL Spatial Sound, and personalized audio with HARMAN’s Personi-Fi 2.0 technology via the JBL Headphone app. The JBL Live 670NC ($129.95) headphones offer True Adaptive Noise Cancelling, Smart Ambient technology, advanced personalization with HARMAN’s Personi-Fi 2.0 via the JBL Headphones app, immersive JBL Spatial Sound, and clear communication through 2 beamforming mics.

New JBL PartyBox and portable Bluetooth speakers:

The JBL PartyBox Stage 320 ($599.95) provides superior JBL Original Pro Sound, portability with telescopic handle and wheels, 18 hours playtime (extendable with replaceable battery), multi-unit pairing, Auracast™speaker connectivity, and AI Sound Boost for optimized, distortion-free sound.

($599.95) provides superior JBL Original Pro Sound, portability with telescopic handle and wheels, 18 hours playtime (extendable with replaceable battery), multi-unit pairing, Auracast™speaker connectivity, and AI Sound Boost for optimized, distortion-free sound. The JBL PartyBoxClub 120 ($399.95) combines JBL Original Pro Sound with a vibrant light show, unlimited PartyBox pairing, Auracast™ connectivity, 12 hours of playtime (extendable with replaceable battery), dual mic inputs, a guitar input, and compatibility with the JBL PartyBox App for an immersive audio-visual experience.

($399.95) combines JBL Original Pro Sound with a vibrant light show, unlimited PartyBox pairing, Auracast™ connectivity, 12 hours of playtime (extendable with replaceable battery), dual mic inputs, a guitar input, and compatibility with the JBL PartyBox App for an immersive audio-visual experience. The JBL PartyBox Wireless Mic ($149.95) is a must-have accessory for PartyBox speakers, providing clear voice and crisp sound with a plug-and-play two-mic pack, JBL PartyBox Cardioid pattern pickup main sound, a shock mount system, a built-in pop filter, compatibility with all JBL PartyBox speakers, and 20 hours of playtime with a rechargeable battery.

($149.95) is a must-have accessory for PartyBox speakers, providing clear voice and crisp sound with a plug-and-play two-mic pack, JBL PartyBox Cardioid pattern pickup main sound, a shock mount system, a built-in pop filter, compatibility with all JBL PartyBox speakers, and 20 hours of playtime with a rechargeable battery. The JBL Xtreme 4 ($379.95) delivers a powerful and distortion-free sound experience anywhere, now enhanced with AI Sound Boost, a replaceable battery, Bluetooth 5.3, IP67 waterproof and dustproof design, multi-speaker connection, and a 24-hour power bank for versatile indoor or outdoor use.

($379.95) delivers a powerful and distortion-free sound experience anywhere, now enhanced with AI Sound Boost, a replaceable battery, Bluetooth 5.3, IP67 waterproof and dustproof design, multi-speaker connection, and a 24-hour power bank for versatile indoor or outdoor use. The JBL Clip 5 ($79.95), features an easier-to-use carabiner, delivers streamlined sound, consistent bass, 12 hours of playtime, Bluetooth 5.3, IP67 waterproof and dustproof design, JBL Portable app support, and multi-speaker connection, making it the perfect travel companion.

($79.95), features an easier-to-use carabiner, delivers streamlined sound, consistent bass, 12 hours of playtime, Bluetooth 5.3, IP67 waterproof and dustproof design, JBL Portable app support, and multi-speaker connection, making it the perfect travel companion. The JBL Go 3($49.95), JBL’s smallest portable speaker, offers robust sound, punchy bass, 7 hours of playtime, IP67 waterproof and dustproof design, Bluetooth 5.3 with LE Audio, multi-speaker connection, and a travel-friendly silhouette for easy grab-and-go convenience.

Head straight over to our CES 2024 announcement hub for all of the latest greatest hitting the show floor this week.

