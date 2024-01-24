Rare refurb deal lands a Nespresso VertuoPlus espresso machine on your counter for $70

The Nespresso single-serve espresso coffee machines tend to fetch a premium, but BuyDig is giving folks a relatively rare chance to score a serious deal. It is now offering the Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee & Espresso Machine by DeLonghi in either black or dark grey at $69.99 shipped in refurbished condition. These machines can fetch up to $199 or more and are now starting at $140 on Amazon in new condition. Seeing these machines anywhere under $100 is a notable opportunity to bring one home, never mind down at $70. They also ship with a “CPS 1-year extended warranty” at no extra cost. Head below for all of the details.

As a recent convert to the Nespresso espresso game, I can confidently say I have come away impressed with the user experience and taste. You simply pop a pod in – that includes everything from single and double shots right up to a full cup (think Americano style) – and, in my opinion, you’re getting something nearly, if not, as good as an artisan barista for a fraction of the price. This model has an adjustable water tank placement option to suit your kitchen better as well.

Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee & Espresso Machine features:

Easy and Convenient: One touch brewing system.

A Wide Range of Possibilities: From dark and intense to mild and smooth. Coffee: 5 oz and 8 oz cups Espresso: Single and Double

Slim Fit Design: At only 5.5 inches wide, no more need to fight for countertop space.

Precision Brewing: Vertuo automatically adapts the brewing paramaters to each capsule for the best in-cup result.

Fully Recyclable Capsules: Recycle your aluminum capsules through the convenient and free Nespresso recycling program.

