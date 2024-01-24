Ninja’s Foodi 10-qt. 6-in-1 dual-basket smart air fryer hits new $170 Amazon low (Reg. $210)

Joining the rest of the new year Amazon Ninja deals, you will now find the Ninja DZ302 Foodi 10-quart 6-in-1 DualZone Smart XL Air Fryer for $169.99 shipped. Regularly $210, today’s deal knocks $40 off the going rate to deliver the lowest price we can find. This is also a new Amazon all-time low on this model. While it is a slightly older model, the Ninja DZ550 Foodi 10 Quart 6-in-1 DualZone Smart XL Air Fryer is also down at the same price with an included Foodi meat thermometer. The DZ302 features a family-sized capacity split across a pair of 5-quart cooking baskets with Ninja’s smart finish tech – “cooking two foods two ways that finish at the same time.” This model can air fry, air broil, roast, keep warm, dehydrate and bake with dishwasher-safe crisper baskets for easier clean-ups. Head below for more.

You’ll also want to swing by Amazon’s kitchen deal section where you’ll find price drops on other kitchen gear, including a host of Ninja cookers, indoor grills, kettles, and more. There’s up to 33% in savings to be had and prices starting from $80 on the Ninja gear – scope it out right here.

If one of the more basic and compact air fryer models will suit your needs, check out the Chefman 2-quart air fryer model that sells for $39 shipped on Amazon right now. Just don’t expect to land all of the various cooking modes or the bells and whistles found on the Ninja variants.

Then head over to our home goods hub where you’ll find loads more kitchen and cooking deals like this new low on Cosori’s 26-quart ceramic air fryer toaster oven.

Ninja Foodi 10-qt. 6-in-1 DualZone Air Fryer features:

The XL air fryer with 2 independent baskets that lets you cook 2 foods, 2 ways, at the same time, eliminating back-to-back cooking like a traditional single-basket air fryer. DualZone Technology allows you to choose between the Smart Finish feature, which unlocks cooking 2 foods 2 ways that finish at the same time, and the Match Cook feature, which easily copies settings across zones for full 10-qt. capacity meals. Includes 6 versatile cooking programs: Air Fry, Air Broil, Roast, Keep Warm, Dehydrate and Bake.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!