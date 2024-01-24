Segway Ninebot E45 electric kickscooter offers 28-mile range at 19 MPH for $667 (Reg. $860)

Amazon is offering the Segway Ninebot E45 Electric Folding KickScooter for $667.07 shipped. Down from $860, this scooter saw steady discounts over the course of 2023, hitting the lowest price we have tracked back in August. Today’s deal comes in as the first of the new year amounting to a 22% markdown off the going rate that gives you $193 in savings and lands as the third-lowest price that we have seen. It even beats out Segway’s website where it is still listed at its MSRP. You’ll also fund an option to bundle the scooter with a mount for your phone for an additional $24.

Equipped with a 700W brushless motor and dual lithium-ion batteries, this scooter is able to reach max speeds of 18.6 MPH and has a 28-mile travel range on a single charge. The scooter offers three different riding modes: a cruise mode for lower speed and extended battery life, its normal mode for standard settings, and a sports mode for faster speed and incline handling (up to 20% inclines). The chassis also provides colorful atmospheric lights, with nine different flashing effects and tens of thousands of color options which can be adjusted through the companion app.

If you’re looking for a model that has far more power and range, Amazon is offering the Segway Ninebot GT2P SuperScooter for $2,500, down from $4000. It comes equipped with an impressive 6,000W two-wheel-drive air-cooled hub motor alongside a 1008Wh battery and boasts a max speed of 43.5 MPH and a travel range of up 55.9 miles. Featuring both a front and rear suspension in conjunction with both front and rear hydraulic shocks, you’ll enjoy a smooth and stable ride regardless of you being on asphalt or off-road on rough terrain. Charging times are also significantly reduced thanks to its convenient double-charger design, letting you get back out into the world without waiting around all day.

And be sure to check out the announcement coverage of Segway’s all-new E2 Pro Electric KickScooter that is now available for pre-sale. It sports a 750W motor alongside a rear-wheel drive and reaches a top speed of 15.5 MPH for up to 16.8 miles on a single charge. One of the stand-out features of this new model is its compatibility with Apple Find My, allowing you to locate your scooter at all times.

Segway Ninebot E45 Electric Folding KickScooter features:

Dual Batteries: Upgraded motor and an extra Lithium-Ion battery provide up to 300W power, top speed of 18.6 mph, travel up to 28 miles, and max load of 220 lbs.

Safe & Comfortable Riding: 9 inch non-pneumatic tires with front wheel shock absorbers and new magnetic brake technology provide maintenance-free and comfortable riding

Innovative Technology: Innovative thread locking technology in integral parts of the car body ensures stable and safe riding

Lightweight and Foldable: The aerospace-grade aluminum alloy body material weighs only 36.2 lbs makes it easy to carry and fits perfectly in car trunks

The Segway Ninebot eKickScooter E45 features LED colorful chassis atmosphere light and third riding modes

Quality Assurance: Enjoy a one-year or 180-day warranty for different parts. Contact us if you have any problems.

