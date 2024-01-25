Motorola’s MA1 wireless Android Auto adapter is down to the lowest price in years at $61

Amazon now offers the Motorola MA1 Wireless Android Auto Car Adapter for $60.96 shipped. Today’s offer is the best we’ve seen in over a year, besting our previous mention from the holidays last year by an extra $0.50. You’ll save 33% in the process, as well. Motorola’s MA1 adapter upgrades your car and its existing entertainment unit’s Android Auto support with wireless connectivity. So instead of having to physically plug your smartphone in each time you get in the car, this add-on will let you pair wirelessly for a more seamless experience. It plugs into your ride via USB-A, and we cover what to expect from the experience in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Today’s lead deal is easily one of the best options on the market for cutting the cord on your Android Auto experience, whether it’s on sale or not. But if you’re looking for something a bit more affordable, this alternative comes paired with some extra savings that makes it an even better value. This wireless adapter doesn’t have the 9to5Google backing that the Motorola offering does, but will still untether your in-car experience. Best of all, it’s even more affordable with a $55 price tag.

In the world of car mounts, we also saw one of the very first to actually begin shipping with Qi2 tech onboard. While other companies took the wraps off all their new charging gear at CES earlier in the month, ESR waited until the dust settled to be able to confidently reveal one of the first 15W Qi2 car mounts around, and now you can score it with a launch discount attached at $31.

Motorola MA1 Wireless Adapter features:

The power of your phone on your car screen. Android Auto is a simpler, safer way to use your phone in the car. The MA1 provides a wireless connection to Android Auto on your car display to make it even easier get all your favorite maps, media and messaging apps on your car display.

