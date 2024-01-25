Save up to $800 on BLUETTI portable power stations today at Amazon with deals from $169

BLUETTI AC2A Portable Power Station

For today only, Amazon has now kicked off a wide ranging BLUETTI power station sale with hundreds of dollars in savings. One of the more modest and notable deals here has the BLUETTI AC2A Portable Power Station on sale for $169 shipped. Regularly $249, this is $80 or 32% in savings for the lowest price we can find. This model launched back in November 2023 as one of the latest in the brand’s lineup and has now returned to the Amazon low. Centered around a 204Wh LiFePO4 battery, it weighs in at 7.9-pounds with plenty of connectivity options to provide a well-rounded portable power station that isn’t overly cumbersome to lug around. You’ll find a pair of 300W AC outlets (600W in power lifting mode), two USB-A jacks, a 100W USB-C port, and one 12V DC outlet alongside app control and the ability to recharge the unit to 80% in 40 minutes. Head below for more specs and additional BLUETTI deals. 

More BLUETTI power station deals:

Browse through the rest of the BLUETTI Amazon power station sale right here for deals with up to $800 in savings. And then hit up our Green Deals hub for even more deals on eco-conscious gear –you’ll find everything from additional power station offers to electric yard tools, EVs, and much more at the ready

BLUETTI AC2A Portable Power Station features:

With a 300W AC inverter, 204Wh capacity, 6 outlets, yet weighs only 7.9 lbs, this power station is your perfect partner for outdoor adventure, camping, RV trip or even home backup. With 270W Turbo Charging, charging AC2A from 0-80% takes only 40 mins, and 100% in 70 mins. You can also get it charged via solar panel, car, and lead-acid battery. Built with LiFePO₄ battery batteries and BMS for safety and longevity. The AC2A can be activated even when the battery runs out, making it a perfect power source for emergency relief. Using the BLUETTI App, you can monitor its status, set the charging / discharging mode, and achieve an OTA update on your phone. Intelligent power management made easy.

