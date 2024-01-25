Hisense’s regularly $350 Dolby Atmos Sound Bar and wireless sub now down at $175, more

Alongside all of the big-time 4K smart TV deals we are tracking ahead of this year’s Super Bowl, some folks might want to consider upgrading their entertainment system audio with a new sound bar setup. Woot has now kicked off a home theater sale of its own loaded with displays from Samsung, LG, and others alongside some notable deals on audio systems. One standout has the 2023 model Hisense 440W Dolby Atmos Sound Bar System on sale for $174.99 with free shipping for Prime members (a $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise). Regularly $350 and currently on sale for $220 at Amazon and Best Buy, today’s deal is the lowest price we can find. This deal undercuts the Amazon all-time low by $25 for the lowest we have tracked. Head below for all of the details.

The Hisense AX3125H 440W Dolby Atmos Sound Bar System features a 3.1.2-channel setup, complete with a wireless subwoofer for some extra low-end energy during movie nights, while gaming, and during the big game next month. The Dolby Atmos support is joined by quick touch EQ modes for personalized frequency response alongside Bluetooth streaming capabilities and 4K HDMI (eARC) passthrough – “the Hisense AX312 5H can connect to your TV through a single HDMI cable (included), connect wirelessly via Bluetooth, and control both with one remote.”

Browse through the rest of the Woot entertainment center sale right here for additional deals on both 4K smart TVs and sound bar solutions.

The head over to our 2024 roundup of the best TV deals on tap for Super Bowl – there’s models starting from $120 with up to $3,000 in savings to be had.

Hisense AX3125H 440W Dolby Atmos Sound Bar features:

3.1.2 Surround Sound: 7 speakers built into the soundbar. Left and right front channel, center channel, left and right overhead surround channel surround the listener in 3D audio for room filling sound that delivers a true Dolby Atmos experience.

Wireless Subwoofer: A wireless subwoofer delivers the robust low-end frequencies that punctuate your favorite movies, music, and games, without any messy wires. You’ll feel the “boom” while the two front-facing speakers project bright, clear high- and mid-range frequencies.

Quick Touch EQ Modes: Get the best audio performance from music, movies, and news with a simple touch of the remote with 7 preset EQ settings.

Dolby Atmos: Whether you’re gaming, watching your favorite movie or show, or listening to that new track on repeat, Dolby Atmos enhances the entertainment you love across all of your devices. It goes beyond ordinary listening by transporting you with the breakthrough spatial sound experience that draws you in deeper, so you hear and feel more.

