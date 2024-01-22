Smart TV deals for Super Bowl LVIII kickoff today: Hisense, TCL, LG, much more up to $3,000 off

It’s time to take a look at the best smart TVs on sale ahead of this year’s Super Bowl. The NFL is set to take centerstage come Sunday, February 11, 2024 down in Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII, giving folks just a few more weeks to ensure their home theater setup is ready for kickoff. We tend to see some notable deals from the major TV makers, including TCL, Hisense, Samsung, LG, Sony, and even Amazon, around this time of year for those looking for an upgrade, and the price drops are now starting to blitz the interwebs. Head below for a closer look at the best smart TV deals for Super Bowl LVIII.

Best smart TV deals for Super Bowl LVIII

This year’s roundup of the best smart TV deals for Super Bowl LVIII will once again kickoff with a list of standouts from various brands. As we find more particularly notable offers – like this new Amazon all-time low on the epic 98-inch TCL display at $2,000 shipped – throughout the day into the next week or two, this top list will be the place to find them.

TCL smart TV deals on tap for the Super Bowl

TCL has been delivering some notable bang for your buck in the smart TV space for more than a few years now. Its 2023 lineup was a popular one around here, not only for delivering options across a breadth of different models, but also some particularly notable deals on some of the best smart TVs out there in their price range.

We are already tracking deals on models starting from 55-inches all the way up to massive 98-inch displays (if you’re looking to go big, you’ll want to jump on this $3,000 price drop soon), delivering Black Friday-worthy pricing for folks looking to make a smart TV upgrade ahead of America’s biggest one-day sporting event. Check them out below:

Hisense 4K smart Google TV deals

Hisense falls, generally speaking, into the category as TCL in terms of value for the price. It has models on sale starting from $350 right now, with some of the mid-tier and higher-end options delivering notable 144Hz gaming action, the Google TV ecosystem, AirPlay 2, HDMI 2.1 inputs, and more. Deals are already live for various Hisense models starting today and you can scope them out below:

Down below you’ll also find some options we have spotted on sale from the in-house Amazon stable of displays alongside some options from Sony – we are expecting to see more Samsung and LG models pop up in the coming days and will update this post accordingly.

Amazon

Sony

Updating…

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!