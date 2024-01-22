Smart TV deals for Super Bowl LVIII kickoff today: Hisense, TCL, LG, much more up to $3,000 off

It’s time to take a look at the best smart TVs on sale ahead of this year’s Super Bowl. The NFL is set to take centerstage come Sunday, February 11, 2024 down in Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII, giving folks just a few more weeks to ensure their home theater setup is ready for kickoff. We tend to see some notable deals from the major TV makers, including TCL, Hisense, Samsung, LG, Sony, and even Amazon, around this time of year for those looking for an upgrade, and the price drops are now starting to blitz the interwebs. Head below for a closer look at the best smart TV deals for Super Bowl LVIII.
Best smart TV deals for Super Bowl LVIII
This year’s roundup of the best smart TV deals for Super Bowl LVIII will once again kickoff with a list of standouts from various brands. As we find more particularly notable offers – like this new Amazon all-time low on the epic 98-inch TCL display at $2,000 shipped – throughout the day into the next week or two, this top list will be the place to find them.
- TCL 98-inch 4K Smart Google TV $1,998 (Reg. $4,000)
- TCL 75-Inch Q6 QLED 4K Google Smart TV $650 (Reg. $900)
- TCL 75-Inch Q7 QLED 4K Smart TV $898 (Reg. $1,400)
- Hisense U8 Series ULED mini-LED from $700 (Reg. $1,100+)
- Samsung 55-inch S95C HDR OLED Smart TV $1,798 (Reg. $2,200+)
- Samsung 77-inch S89C 4K UHD OLED Smart TV $2,000 (Reg. $3,600)
- LG 77-inch G2 evo 4K UHD OLED Smart TV $2,310 (Reg. $3,300)
- LG 77-inch C3 HDR 4K OLED Smart TV $2,297 (Reg. $2,800+)
- Plus $200 gift card
TCL smart TV deals on tap for the Super Bowl
TCL has been delivering some notable bang for your buck in the smart TV space for more than a few years now. Its 2023 lineup was a popular one around here, not only for delivering options across a breadth of different models, but also some particularly notable deals on some of the best smart TVs out there in their price range.
We are already tracking deals on models starting from 55-inches all the way up to massive 98-inch displays (if you’re looking to go big, you’ll want to jump on this $3,000 price drop soon), delivering Black Friday-worthy pricing for folks looking to make a smart TV upgrade ahead of America’s biggest one-day sporting event. Check them out below:
- TCL 55-Inch Q6 QLED 4K Smart Fire TV $350 (Reg. $500)
- TCL 65-Inch Q6 QLED 4K Smart Fire TV $500 (Reg. $700)
- TCL 75-Inch Q6 QLED 4K Google Smart TV $650 (Reg. $900)
- TCL 75-Inch Q7 QLED 4K Smart TV $898 (Reg. $1,400)
- TCL 85-Inch Q7 QLED 4K Google Smart TV $1,498 (Reg. $1,700+)
- And even more…
Hisense 4K smart Google TV deals
Hisense falls, generally speaking, into the category as TCL in terms of value for the price. It has models on sale starting from $350 right now, with some of the mid-tier and higher-end options delivering notable 144Hz gaming action, the Google TV ecosystem, AirPlay 2, HDMI 2.1 inputs, and more. Deals are already live for various Hisense models starting today and you can scope them out below:
- Hisense U6 Series ULED mini-LED from $350 (Reg. $800+)
- Hisense U7 Series ULED mini-LED from $480 (Reg. $630+)
- Hisense U8 Series ULED mini-LED from $700 (Reg. $1,100+)
- Hisense U6HF ULED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV from $350 (Reg. $600)
- And even more…
Down below you’ll also find some options we have spotted on sale from the in-house Amazon stable of displays alongside some options from Sony – we are expecting to see more Samsung and LG models pop up in the coming days and will update this post accordingly.
Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV 2-Series models from $120 (Reg. $200+)
- Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series from $390 (Reg. $450+)
- Amazon Fire TV Omni Series from $340 (Reg. $400+)
- Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K UHD from $270 (Reg. $370+)
- And even more…
Sony
- Sony A80L OLED BRAVIA XR Smart Google TVs from $1,398 (Reg. $1,900+)
- Sony X93L mini-LED BRAVIA XR Smart Google TVs from $1,598 (Reg. $2,400+)
- Sony X77L 4K Ultra HD TVs from $348 (Reg. $450+)
- Sony X80K 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TVs from $578 (Reg. $700+)
- And even more…
