Best price ever takes $50 off Insta360’s auto-tracking Link gimbal webcam at $250

The Insta360 Link is one of our favorite webcams here at 9to5Toys, so much so that we deemed it royalty amongst everything else on the market back when we first took a hands-on look. That kind of declaration makes today’s discount at Amazon all the more enticing, with the Insta360 Link dropping to $249.99 shipped. It’s a clean $50 discount from the usual $300 price tag and marking a new all-time low in the process. This is $5 below our previous Black Friday mention, too. We break down the whole experience below the fold, but also over in our hands-on review.

Insta360 Link really earns its stripes as one of the best webcams around thanks to its AI tracking features. The whole camera sits on a gimbal-like assembly that rests on top of your monitor or screen, allowing it to frame you in the shot by physically adjusting instead of relying on any video cropping or software processing. As far as the camera goes, Insta360 employs a 1/2-inch sensor that offers 4K video – which we cover in a bit more in detail in our review.

As far as the latest in webcams go, the new Opal Tadpole is as interesting as they come. If you were wishing that the Insta360 model was a bit more portable, then you’re going to love the Tadpole. It has an even more travel-friendly design and much of the same macOS-focus, just with a more premium build and some added software tricks that earns it a steep $175 price tag. We then take a closer look at what to expect in our launch coverage.

Insta360 Link features:

Always look your best in stunning Ultra HD 4K resolution. With a best-in-class 1/2″ sensor, Link captures life-like detail with an excellent dynamic range. With a gimbal design and a powerful AI tracking algorithm, Link’s lens rotates to follow your every movement. With automatic zooming and framing, you’ll always be center stage. Control the camera with 3 simple hand gestures.

