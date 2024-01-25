Sperry’s Boot Flash Sale takes an extra 30% off styles for the entire family from $40

The Sperry Boot Flash Sale is offering an extra 30% off boots for the entire family. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the Original PLUSHWAVE Lug Chukka Boot that’s currently marked down to $100 and originally sold for $140. These boots are waterproof, which is great for spring and winter weather. They’re available in three color options and can be paired with jeans, joggers, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars from Sperry customers. Score additional deals by heading below, and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Cole Haan Flash Sale that’s offering up to 50% off hundreds of styles.

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
