Sperry’s Boot Flash Sale takes an extra 30% off styles for the entire family from $40

The Sperry Boot Flash Sale is offering an extra 30% off boots for the entire family. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the Original PLUSHWAVE Lug Chukka Boot that’s currently marked down to $100 and originally sold for $140. These boots are waterproof, which is great for spring and winter weather. They’re available in three color options and can be paired with jeans, joggers, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars from Sperry customers. Score additional deals by heading below, and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Cole Haan Flash Sale that’s offering up to 50% off hundreds of styles.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!