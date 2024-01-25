The meross outdoor 2-socket HomeKit smart plug falls 29% to $22, more options from $21

Amazon is offering the meross Outdoor 2-Socket HomeKit Smart Plug for $21.99 shipped, with free shipping available for Prime members or on orders over $25. Down from $31, it saw regular discounts over 2023, with the biggest among them typically falling between $21 and $23. Today’s deal comes in as a 29% markdown off the going rate and lands at one of the lowest prices that we have tracked, all within $2 of the all-time low. Compatible with Apple HomeKit, Apple Watch, Siri, Alexa, Google Assistant and SmartThings – you’ll be able to control each outlet individually, making this smart plug a perfect addition to your holiday light displays, or any outdoor lighting in general.

If you’re in need of more sockets to cover more of your outdoor lights and devices, Amazon is also offering a deal on the 3-socket model for $27, down from $37. Like the above model, this one comes compatible with Apple HomeKit, Apple Watch, Siri, Alexa, Google Assistant and SmartThings. And if you’ve been considering getting similar plugs for inside your home, meross’ Matter Smart Plug Mini 2-pack is currently available for $21, after clipping the $14 off coupon. And if you buy two or more together, you’ll receive an additional 5% off using the on-page promo code.

And for more ideas to improve your home’s smart functionality, check out our recent coverage of the meross 3-Way Smart Dimmer Switch Kit, an ideal option if you’ve been wanting to upgrade your single-pole light switch into a 3-way one, letting you control it from multiple doorways at once. Within the post, you’ll also find other handy devices for home improvement, or you can head to our smart home hub to keep up-to-date on the best smart device deals as they roll in.

meross Outdoor Smart Plug Features:

IP44 weatherproof housing and sockets cover which help prevent rain from getting in. Outdoor smart plug is made for Garden, Backyard, Christmas tree, Kitchen, Landscape lighting, Bathroom, Porch, Balcony, Garage, Basement, Patio or Electric grill, Sprinkler, Washing machine, Lamps and other outdoor or indoor-use electric appliances, etc. Do not use it for pump.

