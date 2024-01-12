meross 3-way HomeKit smart dimmer switch kit gives you remote and voice control for $43 low

Amazon is offering the meross 3-Way Smart Dimmer Switch Kit for $42.99, after clipping the on-page $10 off coupon. Down from its usual $56 price tag, today’s deal is the first we’ve seen since the holiday sales where costs were dropped down to the same recurring $45 rate that seemed to frequent the second half of 2023. It comes in as a 23% markdown off the going rate, beating out our previous mention by $3 to etch out a new all-time low. This is an ideal option if you’ve been wanting to upgrade your single-pole switch into a 3-way one, letting you control it from multiple doorways at once. Keep in mind that this device is only intended for 3-way installation through a neutral wire, and cannot work with other standard 3-way switches. It comes compatible with HomeKit and Smart Things, and doesn’t require any additional hubs while it connects to your Wi-Fi network. It can also be connected to your Alexa or Google Assistant in order to gain hands-free voice control. Head below to learn more.

Amazon is also offering the meross Matter Smart Plug Mini 2-pack for $21, after clipping the on-page 40% off coupon. This latest model of meross smart plugs gives you Matter support for a unified control alongside the other smart home gadgets around your space, including HomeKit, Siri, Google Assistant, Samsung SmartThings, and Alexa. It will allow you to create more personalized schedules, timers, and give you voice-control features for the devices and appliances you have plugged into them, letting you automate standard lamps, fans, TVs, humidifiers, and more. Plus, when you buy two or more, you’ll get an additional 5% off in savings.

You can also check out our coverage on other meross smart devices to upgrade your home, like the Smart Ceiling Fan Control and Dimmer Light Switch that connects to your standard ceiling fan, or the HomeKit Smart Garage Door Remote that gives you total remote control of your garage door with your smartphone or through voice commands. We also have some other Smart Light Bulbs that are seeing discounts with options for Matter supported devices included.

meross 3-Way Smart Dimmer Switch Kit features:

Neutral Wire Required: The Smart Dimmer Switch Kit includes a Main & Secondary Switch. Please make sure your electric box has a neutral wire(in white color) before purchasing the Meross dimmer switch. If you are not sure, please take a photo of the inner part of your electric box and send it to us. We will check it for you timely.

3 Way Application: Only for 3 Way installation, please note the Main switch cannot work with other standard 3 Way switches. It allows you to control the light from 2 different locations, for example, from the top of a stair to the bottom, from the door to your bed, and from a hallway to a stairway.

HomeKit Remote Control: To enable HomeKit remote control, you need a HomePod, an Apple TV 4K, an Apple TV HD. Set any of these Apple devices in your house as a HomeKit bridge and connect it to your home Wi-Fi network. Keep in mind that once your HomeKit bridge is set up, it has to be kept online. If it is powered off or disconnected from the Wi-Fi, it will fail to respond when you intend to control the device remotely.

Voice Control And Time Setting: Compatible with Apple HomeKit, Apple Watch, Siri, Carplay, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant. You can give simple voice commands to turn on/off the devices that are connected to the Meross Wi-Fi switch.” Hey Siri, turn on the light”. The lights can be turned on/off according to your needs even when you are not at home, great to help you deter potential intruders. Support sunrise and sunset settings.

Easy to Install: 15 mins for installation. Meross smart switch fits for your existing 1/2/3/4 gang standard size Decora/GFCI faceplate. Works with 2.4G Wi-Fi only and does NOT support 5G Wi-Fi, no extra hub required. Compatible with SmartThings.

