Upgrade your workspace with this metal OMOTON MacBook stand at $15 Prime shipped

Justin Kahn -
The official OMOTON Amazon storefront is now offering ‎its TM-L2 Metal MacBook Stand from $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. You’ll find various colorways marked down with regular prices ranging from between $24 and $30. Today’s deals are up to 41% off, with the lowest of the bunch (the silver color) coming in at $1 under our previous mention. There are certainly some higher-end options out there – these sweet Twelve South models come to mind, but the OMOTON TM-L2 delivers a capable option that won’t cost you more than a few cups of coffee. It is an aluminum laptop stand compatible with all MacBooks and notebooks between 11 and 16 inches with soft rubber padding to safeguard your machine and the desk it sits on. The whole thing can also be disassembled if you need to take it on the road in your backpack too. Head below for more details. 

The OMOTON models, at a price like this, are generally some of the best and most affordable in my experience. This $14 Soundance model will save $1 more, so it is worth a look, but I personally prefer the look and feel of the TM-L2 features above instead. 

If you, however are looking for a 2024 MacBook refresh all together, today’s deals are where it’s at. You can now save $200 on the 16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pros starting from $2,299 – there are various configurations marked down right now though. Then head over to our Apple deal hub for even more of the best deals coming straight out of Cupertino. 

OMOTON ‎TM-L2 Metal MacBook Stand features:

This laptop stand is well compatible with all laptops from 10 to 16-inch, such as MacBook 12 inch/ 13 inch, MacBook Air 13 inch, MacBook Pro 13 inch / 16 inch (2020/ 2019/ 2018/ 2017/ 2016), Microsoft Surface, Lenovo ThinkPad, Dell, HP, Chromebook, and other notebooks. The laptop stand is made of aluminum alloy, sturdy enough to hold up to 11lbs (5kg) of weight. The soft rubber pads are designed to protect your laptop from scratches or slipping. 

