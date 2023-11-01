Twelve South’s early Black Friday sale drops Curve Flex MacBook stand to $65, more

Twelve South is starting off November by launching a new early Black Friday sale. The company is sending some warm weather vibes up from its hometown of Charleston alongside the savings, offering just a glimpse of the discounts we’re expecting to see later on in the month. This isn’t a full sitewide sale, but instead has a more curated selection of gear. A favorite has the Twelve South Curve Flex stand at $64.99. This is down from its usual $80 going rate and marking one of the best prices we have ever seen at $15 off. It’s an extra $5 below our previous mention from back in August, and a perfect companion to your new M3 MacBook shipping next week. Head below for more.

Twelve South just refreshed its popular MacBook stand last fall with the new Curve Flex. This all-aluminum offering arrives with an adjustable design that lets you elevate your machine in plenty of different ways. I walked away quite impressed in my hands-on review, which you can read for a more in-depth look at the features. But if you’re rocking a new 15-inch MacBook Air or have a M3 MacBook Pro on the way, then this is easily a must-have way to turn Apple’s latest portable machines into a more desk-friendly solution at home or away from the desk.

Today’s early Black Friday sale from Twelve South is putting its travel accessories in the spotlight, and below you’ll find our favorites from the event. You could just shop everything in the sale, but the best of the best deals are listed right here.

Twelve South Curve Flex MacBook Stand features:

Meet Curve Flex, the MacBook stand as flexible and mobile as MacBook. Position Curve Flex as a desktop wedge or elevate it for the perfect desktop setup. Flex the stand up to 22 inches for eye-level video calls or to align your MacBook screen with your external display. When it’s time to switch locations, fold Flex and slip it into the included neoprene travel sleeve.

