Score 18TB of Seagate Expansion Drive backup storage for $300 today ($16.50/TB)

Amazon is now offering the Seagate Expansion 18TB External Hard Drive for $299.99 shipped. Carrying an insanely bloated $620 directly from Seagate, this model more typically fetches $350 at Best Buy and more like $330 at Amazon as of late. Today’s deal is the second-lowest we have tracked on Amazon, having only been beaten out once before at $280, and a notable chance to land a serious amount of physical storage at just over $16.50 per TB. There are plenty of cloud storage options out there, but I, for one, still believe in the peace of mind combining online and physical storage brings to my setup. You can fit a ton of files, images, and video files on this 18TB drive, and for a whole lot less than a portable SSD – just 4TB of portable SSD storage can cost well over $200 and usually closer to $280. More details below.

As of right now, Amazon is charging the same price for the 18TB as it is for the 16TB, so there’s no extra savings there. While not nearly as good a per TB value, scoring this WD 5TB Elements Portable HDD at $118 is still well under the price of a portable SSD and will save you nearly 50% over the 18TB model above.

But if you must have the speedy portable SSD treatment, it doesn’t get much faster than Samsung’s flagship 2,000MB/s T9 for the price. This one is still down at the Amazon all-time low for the 1TB configuration, delivering USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 support, USB-C connectivity, and a carbon fiber-like rubber texturized shell. Get a closer look at the deal right here and even more in our hands-on review.

Seagate Expansion 18TB External Hard Drive features:

Ideal for the home, office, or dorm, Seagate Expansion desktop drive offers enormous desktop storage for photos, movies, music and more. Backing up and transferring content is incredibly easy — just drag and drop! To get set up, connect the USB hard drive to Windows or Mac — no software required. For Apple Time Machine, simply reformat. Included is an 18-inch USB 3.0 cable and 18W power adapter. Plus, Seagate Expansion comes with Rescue Data Recovery Services for additional peace of mind.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!