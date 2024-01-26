Journey’s Apple Find My LOC8 passport holder secures travel documents at $80 low (20% off)

Journey is now offering its LOC8 passport wallet holder with Apple Find My down at $79.99 shipped using code SAVE20 at checkout. Regularly $100, this 20% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also matching the all-time low and the launch deal we tracked back in December when it landed alongside the brand’s Apple Find My kickstand MagSafe wallet. Journey’s new LOC8 collection consists of the aforementioned wallet solution, a tracker FOB, the tracker wallet card, and the passport holder on sale here today, all complete with Find My support to allows folks to leverage Apple’s location network for misplaced belongings. Hit up our launch coverage and head below for more details.

The Journey LOC8 passport wallet holder comes in the form of a foldable magnetic folio with enough space for your passport, some bank and ID cards, a pen, and boarding passes (for folks who still use those) – there’s also a hidden pocket with a magnetic closure for notes, coins, and other smaller items. The water resistant design houses and built-in speaker to deliver audible pings to help track it down if misplaced alongside access to Apple’s Find My network:

Pair with Apple’s Find my App in a few simple steps. Put in all your travel essentials and needs and never worry about losing them. Track your item by playing a ringtone from your iPhone (when near), or via your LOC8 map (when far).

If the high-tech Journey solution is overkill for your needs, you’ll find plenty of more affordable options on Amazon for a fraction of the price. Alongside models starting from under $9 Prime shipped, this popular Zero Grid solution is worth a look that is now on sale for under $20 after clipping the on-page coupon.



Journey LOC8 Passport Finder Wallet features:

Meet the Loc8 Passport Finder Wallet – your ticket to stress-free travel. With a built-in tracker compatible with Apple’s Find My network, your passport is always within reach. Never worry about misplacing it again. Slim and stylish, it securely holds up to two passports, multiple boarding passes, five credit cards, and even has a pocket for your cash. Elevate your journey with peace of mind and practicality – the perfect companion for the modern traveler.



