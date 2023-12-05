Journey intros new Apple Find My MagSafe wallet and passport holder at 20% off

Journey has now launched a pair of new accessories starting with its LOC8 Apple Find My MagSafe wallet. You’ll also find a new Passport variant with Apple’s location tracking to stow in your carry-on. We previously featured our hands-on impressions of the brand’s EZMO MagSafe wallet solutions, but this time around the brand is bringing Apple’s Find My tech into its latest EDC designs. Best of all, they are also available as part of its ongoing holiday sale at 20% off the launch prices. Head below for more details.

Journey LOC8 Apple Find My MagSafe wallet

First up, let’s talk a look at the new Journey LOC8 Apple Find My MagSafe wallet. It features a water-resistant design made of vegan leather, “strong magnets that automatically align and stay securely attached,” the ability to hold five cards at once, and RFID technology that “protects sensitive data stored on cards.”

This model also enters as one of those options with the optional kickstand action – it doubles as an “adjustable stand [that] allows for versatile viewing angles in portrait and landscape.

But it also works on Apple’s Find My network and features a built-in hidden speaker alongside a rechargeable battery. That means not only can you leverage the Find My network to track down your misplaced wallet, but you can also trigger an audible chime from your iPhone:

Pair with Apple’s Find my App in a few simple steps.

Attach to MagSafe enabled iPhones.

Track your item by playing a ringtone from your iPhone (when near), or via your Find My map (when far).

LOC8 Apple Find My Passport Finder Wallet

The new Journey LOC8 Passport Finder Wallet is much of the same, just with a passport-sized form-factor and without the magnetic action. It too works on Apple’s Find My network and includes a very similar built-in speaker as well.

Here’s a look at what it brings to your travel kit:

Passport holder and boarding pass compartment keeps all paper and documents safe on your trip.

Hidden pocket with magnetic closure for notes and coins

Tracker works with Apple Find My App

Holds five essential cards.

Pen holder for extra convenience filling out forms and documents.

Protective lining and demagnitisation-safe film protects against demagnetisation of cards.

RFID technology protects sensitive data stored on cards.

Precise cut-outs allow for easy card access.

Built in rechargeable battery (six months’ battery life when charged).

One-year warranty.

The LOC8 Apple Find My MagSafe wallet carries a regular price of $89.99, but drops to $71.99 shipped using code HOLIDAY20 at checkout. And the LOC8 Passport Finder Wallet carries a $99.99 MSRP that drops to $79.99 shipped with the code above.

You can also use the code above to knock 20% off anything else on the official Journey site and you’ll find more of the latest from the brand below:

