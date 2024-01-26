Save $301 on Schwinn’s Mendocino hybrid e-bike with 55-mile range for $599 (Reg. $900)

Update: Amazon has dropped the price for the matte blue model without a throttle to $599.23 shipped. You can also find the mint green model with a throttle for $711.69 shipped.

Amazon is offering the Schwinn Mendocino Adult Hybrid Electric Cruiser Bike for $671.86 shipped. Down from $900, with an MSRP of $1,700, this e-bike spent most of the last two years staying between $1,700 and $1,150 until summer 2023 brought with it a price cut down to $900, where it has remained aside from the few short-lived discounts. Today’s deal is the first of the new year, coming in as a 25% markdown off the going rate (60% off its MSRP), giving you $228 in savings ($1,028 from MSRP) and dropping costs to the fourth-lowest price we have tracked. Equipped with a 250W brushless geared pedal assist hub motor and a rear rack-mounted battery, this hybrid e-bike is able to reach top speeds of 20 MPH and travel for up to 55 miles on a single charge, depending on conditions. With a twist of its grip shifter, its six-speed drivetrain can provide smooth gear changes for easy adaptation to any terrain you might find yourself on. You can also find the model with an electric throttle for $900.

If you’re looking for an e-bike that has far more style while holding up in performance to the above deal, Amazon is also offering the Hover-1 Altai Pro R750 e-bike for $1,461, down from $3,000. Designed with the stylish frame of a motorcycle, this e-bike comes with a 750W motor and a 48V/20Ah battery that can reach top speeds of 28 MPH and travel up to 55 miles on a single charge. Its 20-inch fat tires help you traverse uneven terrain, and it has been outfitted with a headlight, taillight, and turn signals. It also comes decked out in an array of accessories: dual side mirrors, a phone storage bag, side and rear racks, two saddle bags, a rear mudguard, a triangular storage bag, and a folding lock.

And if you’re just looking for cheaper commuter options and/or prefer electric scooters, Hover-1 has several models that are seeing major discounts right now, led by the Hover-1 Boss Pro Foldable Electric Scooter. It has a 500W brushless motor and 36V lithium-ion battery that hits 20 MPH with a 24-mile range on a single charge, and even comes app-enabled to track your ride, pinpoint locations, or adjust the scooter’s settings.

Schwinn Mendocino Adult Hybrid Cruiser e-bike features:

Lightweight e-bike with a 16.5 inch aluminum bicycle frame for effortless riding to class or around the neighborhood, suggested rider height of 64 to 74 inches tall, shortest inseam of 27.7″-28.8″ and 31.6″-33.6″ inseam on highest seat setting

Rear rack mounted battery lasts for approximately 35 – 55 miles on a single charge, depending on conditions, and can easily recharge in 4 hours with a standard outlet, charging cable included, with 2 year warranty on battery & electrical system

6-speed drivetrain with grip shifter provides smooth gear changes while mechanical disc brakes deliver superior stopping power on the alloy double wall rims and 2.125″ tires

Upright riding position adds comfort while fenders help protect you from splashes, rear rack provides additional cargo space

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!