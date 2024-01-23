Hover-1’s Boss Pro foldable e-scooter offers 24-mile range for $459 (Reg. $800), more from $190

Amazon is offering the Hover-1 Boss Pro Foldable Electric Scooter for $459.14 shipped. Down from its regular $800 price tag, it only saw six discounts over 2023, with the greatest among them dropping costs to $439 during early Christmas sales. Today’s deal comes in as a 43% markdown off the going rate, giving you $341 in savings and landing as the second-lowest price we have tracked – just $20 above the all-time low. It even beats out Hover-1’s website where it is still listed at its MSRP. Equipped with a 500W brushless motor and 36V lithium-ion battery, this scooter can reach top speeds of 20 MPH with a 24-mile range on a single charge. It features a premium LED display to indicate your speed, mode, battery level, and miles traveled, and even comes app-enabled to track your ride, pinpoint locations, or adjust the scooter’s settings. Its foldable design ensures storage convenience at home or your next destination.

More Hover-1 EVs seeing discounts:

And be sure to check out the announcement coverage of Segway’s all-new E2 Pro Electric KickScooter that is now available for pre-order. It sports a 750W motor alongside a rear-wheel drive and reaches a top speed of 15.5 MPH for up to 16.8 miles on a single charge. One of the stand-out features of this new model is its compatibility with Apple Find My, allowing you to locate your scooter at all times. You can also head over to our Green Deals hub to keep up-to-date on the best deals for other EV brands, power stations, solar panels, electric tools, and much more.

Hover-1 Boss Pro Foldable Electric Scooter features:

EXCELLENT PERFORMANCE AND RIDE QUALITY – With 500 watts of power, Boss can reach an exciting max speed of 20 mph and scale an incline up to 15 degrees. The dual front shocks and rear spring suspension system provide an extra smooth riding experience.

PREMIUM LED DISPLAY – The beautiful and bright display indicates the Boss’s current speed, speed mode, battery level, miles traveled, and more.

APP ENABLED – Track your ride, pinpoint your location, or adjust your settings with the Hover-1 E-Mobility App

LONG-LASTING BATTERY – The 36V/10Ah lithium-ion battery efficiently drives power to the motor and lasts for up to 24 miles of riding. It fully charges in only 5-6 hours.

PORTABLE FOLDING DESIGN – Boss easily folds, making it convenient to store at home or transport to your next destination.

SAFE AND RELIABLE – Boss is UL2272 certified, meaning that it has been tested to applicable standards and deemed safe by a third-party organization. Ride with peace of mind.

