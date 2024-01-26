Sous Vide like a pro with Anova’s precision cooker nano 3.0 for $101 (Reg. $150)

Amazon is offering the Anova Sous Vide Precision Cooker Nano 3.0 for $100.89 shipped. Down from a $150 price tag, it saw several trickling discounts over 2023 with larger rises and falls scattered throughout. While we did see it go for less during Christmas sales, this does still come in as a 32% markdown off the going rate, landing as the fourth-lowest price we have tracked – just $14 above the all-time low. This updated 850W model has moved away from Bluetooth and into daul-band Wi-Fi “so you can browse, cook, and monitor meals whether you’re at home or on the move.” It also sports a new two-line touch screen display for quick views and manual controls over the cook time and temperature settings, which you can also choose to do remotely via your phone through the companion app. Head below to read more.

If you’ve been hoping to add more smart appliances to your kitchen arsenal, the GoveeLife Amazon storefront is offering its latest Smart Wi-Fi Electric Kettle for $70, after clipping the on-page $20 off coupon. By connecting via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, this new 0.8L smart kettle can be remotely controlled allowing you to schedule boiling times, set specific temperatures from 104 degrees to 212 degrees, and more. It comes with six preset modes, including one for baby formula that cools the water to your desired temperature after boiling.

And if you’re a lover of smoked food but don’t have the outdoor space to invest in the equipment, check out our recent coverage of the first discount on the all new GE Profile Smart Indoor Smoker. This “world first” innovation sits atop your kitchen countertop without setting off your fire alarms which it achieves through its Active Smoke Filtration system that turns real-wood smoke into warm air within the unit, letting you prepare your favorite meats without concern or worry. You can also check out our home goods hub to stay up-to-date on the best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Anova Sous Vide Precision Cooker Nano 3.0 features:

Pros have been doing it for years, and now you can too. Sous vide (pronounced sue-veed) is a cooking technique that utilizes highly precise temperature control in a circulating bath of water to deliver consistent, edge-to-edge perfect results, with virtually no risk of overcooking your food.

For food nerds, by food nerds. Our most compact cooker is still huge on results. This latest iteration of our entry-level sous vide circulator adds key improvements as requested by food nerds, for an even sweeter deal on perfect meals. What’s different: 1) We upgraded Nano from bluetooth to dual band WiFi, so you can browse, cook, and monitor meals whether you’re at home or on the move. 2) A two-line touch screen display allows you to quickly view time and temperature on the same screen and manually control your cook straight from the device.

Big on technology, small on size. The 12.8-inch (32.5cm) Anova Precision Cooker Nano 3.0 stows away in a kitchen drawer, so your counters stay uncluttered and your new favorite cooking tool stays within reach.

Cook, browse recipes, and monitor your meals remotely via your mobile device. Whether you’re seeking inspiration for your next ambitious weekend meal, or just want to make an easy weeknight dinner — do it from anywhere via the connected Anova App.

With 850 Watts of power and a flow rate of 8 Liters/min, the Anova Precision Cooker Nano 3.0 has plenty of power to get you cooking perfect sous vide meals — big or small.

